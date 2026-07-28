GVTC Launches GVTC Mobile with Reach Across the Texas Hill Country

GTVC Mobile extends the trusted GVTC experience beyond the home with mobile service built around simplicity, local support, and connected living.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC Communications today launched GVTC Mobile with Reach, bringing fully branded mobile service to customers across the Texas Hill Country.

The launch expands GVTC's connected experience beyond the home, allowing customers to add mobile service alongside GVTC Internet, TV, phone, and Smart Security offerings — all backed by the same local relationship and support customers already trust.

"We've spent years earning the trust of people across the Texas Hill Country, and we don't take that lightly. GVTC Mobile is a natural extension of the relationship we already have with our customers. We wanted to offer a mobile experience that reflects the same standards people expect from GVTC — simple, reliable, and backed by local support."

Josh Pettiette, President & CEO, GVTC

The partnership marks GVTC's first move into mobile service. Reach provides the underlying mobile infrastructure, carrier relationships, FCC compliance, billing support, and backend operational systems that enable GVTC to deliver the service under its own brand.

For Reach, the launch reflects growing demand from independent broadband providers looking to expand customer relationships through branded mobile offerings.

"GVTC is the kind of operator that built rural America's connectivity. A fiber business that's been serving its communities for decades, with a foundation that's been giving back since 2006, and a team that knows every neighborhood on its network. When Josh and the GVTC team chose to launch mobile with us, it told us we'd built something that fits the way real operators work. We're proud to be the platform behind GVTC Mobile."

Harjot Saluja, Founder & CEO, Reach

What GVTC customers can expect

GVTC Mobile is built around the same standards customers already expect from GVTC:

Local support

Transparent pricing

Flexible plan options

The ability to bundle with existing GVTC services

Customers can port existing numbers from any carrier, choose between eSIM and physical SIM, and manage service through a GVTC-branded mobile app.

About GVTC

GVTC is a member-owned communications cooperative built by the communities it serves. Founded in 1951, the company delivers fiber-based connectivity across the Texas Hill Country and South-Central Texas—combining reliable infrastructure with a deeply local, relationship-driven approach.

Unlike national providers, GVTC is designed around long-term value, not short-term transactions. Its fiber network supports how people live and work today—while its service model reflects a simple principle: customers aren't accounts; they're neighbors.

GVTC also operates a regional carrier transport network connecting major Texas markets, including San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston.

Now in its 75th year, GVTC continues to invest in both infrastructure and community. Through the GVTC Foundation, the cooperative has contributed millions of dollars to support local nonprofits, scholarships, and initiatives that strengthen the communities it calls home.

About Reach

Reach is the platform behind the next generation of mobile and internet services. We make it easy for any business to launch, manage, and scale connectivity offerings without telecom complexity. Our cloud-native platform combines every layer of the telco stack with pre-integrated tools for billing, provisioning, compliance, customer support, and more. With flexible deployment models, from APIs to turnkey solutions, and AI-powered automation built in, Reach enables ISPs, retailers, fintechs, communities, employers, and others to launch their own mobile and broadband services fast, scale smart, and unlock new high-margin revenue streams. Learn more at www.reachplatform.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

GVTC — [Brianne Obeck] · [ [email protected] ] · [ (830) 221-7217 ] gvtc.com

Reach— [Jagriti Nayak] · [ [email protected] ] · reachplatform.com

SOURCE GVTC Communications