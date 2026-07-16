GVTC Communications Promotes Josh Johnson and Scott Hitt to Vice President Roles

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC Communications has promoted Josh Johnson to Vice President of Accounting and Finance, and Scott Hitt to Vice President of Customer Operations, strengthening its executive leadership team as the cooperative continues evolving to meet changing customer expectations and support long-term growth.

These promotions continue GVTC's investment in building the leadership team necessary to compete in today's communications market while remaining grounded in its cooperative mission.

Josh Johnson-Vice President of Accounting and Finance Scott Hitt-Vice President of Customer Operations

"Our success depends on leaders who can turn strategy into consistent execution while staying true to the values that have guided us for 75 years," said Josh Pettiette, President and CEO of GVTC. "Josh and Scott bring the experience, judgment, and commitment to help us strengthen our financial position, elevate our customer experience, and position GVTC for what's yet to come."

Johnson will lead GVTC's financial strategy and operations, overseeing accounting, treasury, investments, and financial planning. He returned to GVTC in 2024 as Director of Finance after eight years in finance leadership roles at Oracle, bringing extensive experience in financial planning, forecasting, and enterprise performance. In his new role, he will help guide the financial discipline that supports strategic investment and long-term member value.

Hitt will lead GVTC's customer operations strategy, service delivery, and operational performance. Since joining GVTC in 2025 as Director of Customer Operations, he has helped simplify operations and improve cross-functional execution while drawing on more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology, and operations. In his new role, he will help ensure GVTC continues delivering the highest level of service and responsiveness to its members and customers.

Together, Johnson and Hitt will help ensure GVTC has the leadership capacity to execute its strategy while continuing to deliver the financial discipline, operational excellence, and member focus that define the cooperative.

About GVTC:

GVTC is a member-owned communications cooperative built by the communities it serves. Founded in 1951, the company delivers fiber-based connectivity across the Texas Hill Country and South-Central Texas—combining reliable infrastructure with a deeply local, relationship-driven approach.

Unlike national providers, GVTC is designed around long-term value, not short-term transactions. Its fiber network supports how people live and work today—while its service model reflects a simple principle: customers aren't accounts, they're neighbors.

GVTC also operates a regional carrier transport network connecting major Texas markets, including San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston.

Now in its 75th year, GVTC continues to invest in both infrastructure and community. Through the GVTC Foundation, the cooperative has contributed millions of dollars to support local nonprofits, scholarships, and initiatives that strengthen the communities it calls home.

Contact:

Brianne Obeck- Senior Communications Coordinator

Office: (830) 221-7217

[email protected]

www.gvtc.com

SOURCE GVTC Communications