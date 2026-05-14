GVTC Communications Becomes First Partner in Reach Platform's Main Street Mobile Campaign, Bringing Branded Mobile Service to the Texas Hill Country

GVTC, the award-winning fiber cooperative serving the Texas Hill Country and South-Central Texas, will launch its own branded mobile service powered by Reach Platform. At the 1,000-subscriber milestone, Reach donates $5,000 to a local cause the GVTC community chooses.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC Communications, which has built and operated the networks serving the Texas Hill Country for generations, today announced it has joined Reach Platform's Main Street Mobile campaign as the program's first partner. Through the partnership, GVTC will offer its customers a fully branded mobile service, on GVTC's own bill, launched in 14 days with one contract and zero upfront cost.

The Main Street Mobile campaign was launched by Reach Platform earlier this month for independent ISPs serving 50,000 households or fewer. The model gives operators a path to participate in mobile revenue under their own brand without becoming a telco, building a multi-vendor stack, or signing multi-year lock-ins. When a partner activates 1,000 subscribers by December 31, 2026, Reach donates $5,000 to a local cause the ISP's community picks — a school, fire station, food bank, library, or youth program.

For GVTC, whose foundation has been giving back to Hill Country communities since 2006, the model fit naturally.

The technical onboarding closed in days, not quarters.

For Reach Platform, GVTC validates the campaign's central thesis: that the operators best positioned to capture mobile revenue in their markets are the ones who already own the customer relationship.

GVTC is exactly who we built the Main Street Mobile campaign for. A fiber operator that's been serving its communities for decades, with a foundation that's been giving back since 2006, and a team that knows every neighborhood on its network. When Josh and the GVTC team chose to launch with us, it confirmed what we'd been hearing from independent ISPs across the country: this model fits. We're proud GVTC is the first partner. We expect they won't be the last. Harjot Saluja, Founder & CEO, Reach Platform

What GVTC customers can expect

GVTC's branded mobile service launches with the same standards customers have come to expect from the company's fiber, TV, phone, and Smart Security products: local support, transparent pricing, and the option to bundle with existing GVTC services. Customers will be able to port their existing numbers from any carrier, choose between eSIM and physical SIM, and manage their plan through a GVTC-branded mobile app.

About GVTC

GVTC is a member-owned communications cooperative built by the communities it serves. Founded in 1951, the company delivers fiber-based connectivity across the Texas Hill Country and South-Central Texas—combining reliable infrastructure with a deeply local, relationship-driven approach.

Unlike national providers, GVTC is designed around long-term value, not short-term transactions. Its fiber network supports how people live and work today—while its service model reflects a simple principle: customers aren't accounts, they're neighbors.

GVTC also operates a regional carrier transport network connecting major Texas markets, including San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston.

Now in its 75th year, GVTC continues to invest in both infrastructure and community. Through the GVTC Foundation, the cooperative has contributed millions of dollars to support local nonprofits, scholarships, and initiatives that strengthen the communities it calls home.

About Reach Platform

Reach Platform is a full-stack connectivity infrastructure company that lets brands launch mobile and broadband services in weeks instead of years. Built by a team out of carrier, Shopify, Apple, and fintech backgrounds, Reach is built to be simple, transparent, and human. Learn more at reachplatform.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

GVTC — Brianne Obeck • (830) 221-7217 • [email protected] • gvtc.com

Reach Platform — Jagriti Nayak • [email protected] • reachplatform.com/main-street-mobile

SOURCE GVTC Communications