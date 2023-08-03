GVTC's Chuck Knibbe Steps Down as Chairman of the Board - Clint Swindall is Elected as the New Board Chairman

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC Communications, a leading provider of telecommunications services, announces the resignation of Chuck Knibbe as Chairman of the GVTC Board of Directors. He will continue to serve as a director on the GVTC Board. Knibbe has served on the GVTC Board since 1992 and has held the esteemed position of Chairman since 1996.

Pictured Left to Right: Chuck Knibbe and Clint Swindall

As Chairman of the Board, Knibbe has been instrumental in leading the cooperative through transformative phases, propelling it to become a fiber broadband-centric communications company and achieving remarkable growth. Under Knibbe's guidance, GVTC's annualized revenue grew from $17 million in 1992 to over $135 million today. Knibbe helped the company achieve over a $118 million increase in operating revenue during his 27 years as Chairman.

A longtime Spring Branch resident and GVTC member, Knibbe and his family were part of the creation of GVTC. His father, Lawrence Knibbe, was one of the incorporating members of the cooperative, helping develop the Hill Country area by providing a vital service. From population growth to new competition to the arrival and implementation of the latest technologies, Knibbe takes pride in the important role that he and his family have played in GVTC's history.

Reflecting on his resignation, Chuck Knibbe shared, "My journey with GVTC has been immensely fulfilling, and I am proud to have been part of a dedicated team that transformed a telephone-centric cooperative into a leading communications provider. It's been an honor to serve this community and work alongside passionate individuals who strive for excellence. I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey, and I am confident that GVTC will continue to thrive under the leadership of Clint Swindall."

Clint Swindall, the current chairman of the Governance Committee on the GVTC Board of Directors, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Board. Swindall's impressive background in leadership development and his extensive experience on the GVTC Board make him an ideal candidate to lead the cooperative into the future.

Swindall and his wife, Heather, reside in Bulverde, Texas. He is the President & CEO of Verbalocity, Inc., a personal development company specializing in leadership enhancement. After a successful corporate career in telecommunications, Swindall transitioned into working with corporations and associations, offering leadership development programs. As a professional speaker, trainer, and author of three books on leadership, Swindall's expertise is widely recognized both nationally and internationally.

In addition to his role on the GVTC Board since 2008, Swindall is a Director Emeritus of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and, alongside his wife, is a founder of the First Chance Foundation, a private 501(c)3 focused on nurturing and developing abandoned, abused, and neglected children. He has also been involved with organizations such as the Texas State University Alumni Association, Junior Achievement of South Texas, and Provisions, a food pantry based in Bulverde.

"I am deeply honored to be elected as the new Chairman of the Board for GVTC Communications," said Clint Swindall. "I have witnessed firsthand the tremendous impact that GVTC has made under the leadership of Chuck Knibbe, and I am committed to building upon the legacy of excellence he leaves behind. As we continue to embrace technological advancements and focus on delivering exceptional services to our customers and communities, I am excited to work alongside the talented team at GVTC to shape a bright future for the cooperative. Together, we will uphold our core values and drive GVTC's growth, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of innovation in the telecommunications industry."

GVTC Communications extends its heartfelt appreciation to Chuck Knibbe for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the cooperative. His legacy will forever inspire GVTC's continued commitment to excellence and community service. The company warmly welcomes Clint Swindall as the new Chairman of the Board and looks forward to a prosperous future under his guidance.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, celebrates 17 years of charitable giving. More than $6 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

