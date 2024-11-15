GW Allen acquires Gage Western and Allen Measurement Services

WACO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GW Allen, LLC (" GW Allen " or the " Company ") announced today it has entered into two separate definitive agreements to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Gage Western, LLC and Allen Measurement Services, LLC. The acquisitions position GW Allen as one of the largest third-party meter proving service companies in the United States. Kevin Fields, a proven veteran in the measurement industry, will lead the new Company as its CEO.

Mr. Fields noted, "We are excited to announce the acquisition of two high-quality meter proving companies. These acquisitions create a larger network of measurement equipment to better serve the needs of our customers across the United States. With the quality processes of Gage Western and the customer service of Allen Measurement Services, GW Allen will strive to deliver excellence in all aspects of the measurement business."

GW Allen Chairman, Coleman Curry, added, "These acquisitions mark our first step in establishing a significant presence within the measurement industry. We will seek to organically expand our services offerings to include a variety of additional measurement services, including lab analysis, calibrations and software services."

About GW Allen

GW Allen operates 15 custody transfer provers, four allocation provers and a flow loop in Midland, Texas. Headquartered in Waco, Texas, the Company employs 25 people and has plans to expand its position in the measurement sector throughout the United States. Our motto is -- Excellence. Measured.

About Mr. Kevin Fields

Mr. Fields began his measurement career at Coastal Flow Measurement in 1984 where he helped grow the company from one (1) prover in 1989 to 35 provers and 55 employees in 2018 at which time the company was sold. After the successful sale, Mr. Fields served as an executive of Flow Measurement Devices, or FMD, from 2018 to 2022. Most recently Mr. Fields has supported e9 Treatments movement into the midstream industry. Mr. Fields is regarded as one of the most influential measurement executives in the industry having introduced the first portable small volume prover (Synctrak) and publishing many papers on measurement services including: Operational Experiences of Small Volume Prover, Master Meter Water Prover Calibration, and Pycnometers and Densitometer Operations.

