G&W Electric Acquires Italy-based company Altea S.R.L.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G&W Electric Co., a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, announced today it has acquired Altea S.R.L., a voltage and current sensor manufacturer headquartered in Ferrara, Italy.

For more than a decade of operation, Altea has designed, developed and deployed innovative voltage and current sensors for real-time management and diagnosis of energy distribution on both overhead and underground lines for medium and high voltage power grids.

"Over the past eight years, G&W Electric has developed a strategic partnership with the experts at Altea S.R.L.," said John Mueller, Chairman and Owner of G&W Electric. "As we continue to expand our presence in markets outside North America and enhance our power grid solutions portfolio, adding Altea to the G&W Electric family makes strategic sense. Together, we look forward to developing cutting-edge solutions for the grid of the future."

With the demand for more advanced power grid technology including higher accuracy sensors, this acquisition provides several opportunities to integrate product lines to achieve the demands for the future grid.

Altea began operations in 2009 with the design and testing of its first innovative capacitive sensor for indoor, air-insulated applications. After the successful placement of this sensor across Italy, Altea developed a new family of combined, voltage and current sensors to meet customers' needs for indoor, outdoor and gas-insulated substations.

Since 1905, G&W Electric has helped power the world with innovative power grid solutions and products. With the introduction of the first disconnectable cable terminating device in the early 1900s, G&W Electric began to build a reputation for innovative engineered solutions to meet the needs of systems designers. With an ever-present commitment to customer satisfaction, G&W Electric enjoys a worldwide reputation for quality products and superior service. For more information on G&W Electric visit www.gwelec.com. Follow G&W Electric on Twitter @GW_Electric and on LinkedIn at G&W Electric Co.

