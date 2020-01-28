G&W Electric Introduces its Model Based Single Phase FLISR at DistribuTECH 2020

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G&W Electric Co., a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, today announced the debut of its new Single Phase Fault Location, Isolation and Service Restoration (FLISR) at DistribuTECH International 2020. The first Model Based Single Phase FLISR available on the market will be on display at booth 2623 where the company will be conducting live demonstrations.

As the latest innovation in FLISR technology, G&W Electric's new, state-of-the-art technology provides a solution to the utility industry's most common fault, a single-phase line to ground fault. The new Single Phase FLISR serves as an additional option to further improve reliability indices by only isolating the single phase that is affected by a fault. With improved power availability and reliability indices, power outages can be reduced from hours to just seconds.

"For more than two decades, G&W Electric has been providing innovative FLISR solutions to give our customers the most trusted products to improve power availability and reliability," said John Mueller, Chairman and Owner of G&W Electric. "At G&W Electric, we're thrilled to introduce our latest cutting-edge technology to help utilities to provide more reliable power to their customers."

By providing greater visibility into outages, the new single phase FLISR allows utilities to automatically reroute power, minimizing the number of customers impacted by outages. With reduced power disturbances, utilities can improve its standard reliability metrics such as the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) and the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI).

For more information on the Single Phase FLISR, visit www.gwelectric.com.

About G&W Electric

Since 1905, G&W Electric has helped power the world with innovative power grid solutions and products. With the introduction of the first disconnectable cable terminating device in the early 1900s, G&W Electric began to build a reputation for innovative engineered solutions to meet the needs of systems designers. With an ever-present commitment to customer satisfaction, G&W Electric enjoys a worldwide reputation for quality products and superior service. For more information on G&W Electric visit their new website at www.gwelectric.com. Follow G&W Electric on Twitter @GW_Electric and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE G&W Electric