GW Holdings' Flagship Brand Lime to Expand its Line-up with New Product Launch

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California based brand, Lime, is thrilled to announce the launch of its line of concentrates and full-spectrum vaporizers to its product line.

The newest additions are the latest offering from Lime, which launched in January 2020. Midway through Q3, Lime sales have continued to increase even amongst volatility in the supply chain, as the brand continues to establish itself as a go-to choice for customers in California.

As it grows, the brand aims to exemplify how the industry should be: responsible, effective, and affordably priced.

An example of how Lime is leading the responsibility charge is by offering a scannable QR code on all of its products. When scanned, the QR code reveals the results of California's required laboratory compliance testing, providing a breakdown of a product's terpene profile and potency.

"The QR code is a reflection of our ethos, transparency is inherent in our business model, the GW in our name stands for goodwill." Says Giovanti Humphries, CFO and Co-Founder of GW Holdings. "By showcasing the compliance testing results of our products we are building goodwill with our customers, as an organization that is open, honest and transparent."

Discussing the additional product offerings, Sergey Vasilyev, GW Holdings CEO & Co-Founder said, "Adding dabble concentrates and oil vaporizers to our line-up is the logical next step for Lime. Customers have built up trust with our brand, and now is the time to showcase the exceptional quality of our products through this more diverse offering.

"In Q2 analysis conducted by BDSA research, it was found that cartridges and concentrates were approximately 50% of the products purchased by retailers. "We spend a lot of time researching consumer behavior patterns and retailer trends, pairing this with quick execution is key to our competitive advantage," said Vasilyev.

The next steps for GW Holdings include plans to expand Lime's existing foothold in Northern California by the end of Q3, as well as expanding its already robust product offering into the edibles and beverage segment.

About GW Holdings

GW Holdings is committed to building its asset portfolio responsibly. Our commitments establish a clear position regarding the ethical responsibility of business in general, as well as the distinctive role played in society by a group such as GW, in Los Angeles, and globally. Learn more at gwholdings.co

