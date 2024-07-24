GW Program on Extremism Expert Warns Congress of Extremist Exploitation of U.S. Charities

Testimony Details How Tax-Exempt Organizations Are Used to Support Anti-Semitism and Terrorism

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lara Burns, Head of Terrorism Research at the George Washington University Program on Extremism, provided testimony yesterday before the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight regarding the role of tax-exempt organizations in fuelling antisemitism in the United States and funding terrorism abroad.

Burns, a former FBI Special Agent with 23 years of experience in terrorism investigations, highlighted how terrorist organizations have long used nonprofit tax-exempt organizations as fronts for illicit financing and propaganda campaigns in the U.S. She specifically addressed how Hamas and other groups exploit charitable organizations to radicalize youth and gain support, both domestically and internationally.

The testimony identified several U.S.-based tax-exempt organizations warranting additional scrutiny due to leadership ties to terrorist groups, suspicious financial patterns, and the spreading of extremist propaganda. Burns expressed particular concern about the normalization of antisemitic rhetoric and support for terrorist organizations on U.S. soil, which she argued poses a significant threat to national security.

"When it becomes acceptable to voice hate against an individual or group because of their ethnicity, race, religion, or gender, and to advocate for violence and death of those people, a threat exists not only to our national security, but to our system of Democracy," Burns stated in her testimony.

Key recommendations from Burns' testimony include:

Enhanced reporting requirements for tax-exempt organizations with opaque finances and suspicious patterns Increased scrutiny of organizations with disproportionately large, unsubstantiated gifts-in-kind A whole-of-government approach to address this complex issue Collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies Aggressive use of Treasury Department designations for individuals and entities supporting terrorist organizations

Burns emphasized the complexity of illicit terrorism financing and foreign influence investigations, noting that thorough investigations require numerous resources and the use of all lawful investigative tools.

The Program on Extremism at George Washington University provides analysis on issues related to violent and non-violent extremism. This testimony reflects the Program's ongoing commitment to informing policymakers and the public about critical national security issues.

