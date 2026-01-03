Gwangju City-GICON to Unveil Future Blueprint for AI and Mobility at CES 2026

17 local companies participate, winning 7 Innovation Awards to demonstrate global competitiveness

A wide range of AI–ICT convergence technologies to be unveiled, accelerating market entry through expanded global partnerships

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwangju Metropolitan City and the Gwangju Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency (GICON) will participate in CES 2026, the world's largest IT exhibition, to be held in January 2026 in Las Vegas, USA, where they will present the innovative technologies of local companies on the global stage.

A total of 19 companies will take part in CES 2026. Thirteen companies will exhibit at the Gwangju Joint Pavilion operated by GICON, while six companies (four supported by Gwangju City and two by GICON) will participate in the K-Startup Integrated Pavilion organized by the Korea Startup Promotion Agency. Together, they will unveil a wide range of core technologies across convergence industries such as AI, ICT, and content.

Notably, even before the official opening of the exhibition, seven regional innovation companies achieved outstanding results by winning CES Innovation Awards, marking a record-breaking performance.

The award-winning companies—LBS tech, GhostPass, innoDtech, inDJ, AllTheTime, MainSpace, and DeepScent—were recognized for their technological excellence and creativity. Among them, one company received the prestigious "Best of Innovation" award, while six companies won Innovation Awards.

This achievement surpasses last year's total of six award-winning companies, further demonstrating the rapid growth and strengthening global competitiveness of Gwangju's AI ecosystem.

Through CES, Gwangju City plans to promote its vision of becoming an "AI and Mobility Convergence City" to the global community and to strongly express its commitment to leading the next paradigm shift in artificial intelligence.

As Kyung-Joo Lee, President of GICON, stated, "Participation in CES 2026 will serve as a critical springboard for our companies to advance into the global market, going beyond a simple exhibition." He added, "We will provide full support so that the outcomes of global collaboration can be translated into real-world demonstrations of advanced technologies and tangible innovation in the daily lives of Gwangju citizens."

Gwangju Metropolitan City and GICON also emphasized that "CES 2026 will be an opportunity to bring together Gwangju's core AI- and ICT-based capabilities to present a blueprint for future mobility that enriches human life," adding that they will "offer concrete experiences that show how innovative technologies can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life."

