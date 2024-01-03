Gwangju Metropolitan City to Support Local Companies' Entry to Global Markets by Participating in CES 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwangju Metropolitan City will participate in the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition, "CES 2024" held in Las Vegas for a total of 4 days from January 9th to 12th. The city plans to showcase innovative ideas and outstanding technologies from Gwangju's innovative companies to attract export contracts and investments.

CES 2024 Gwangju Pavilion

Thirteen companies participating in the Gwangju Joint Pavilion (Venetian Expo LV2, Global Pavilion #55751) include inDJ, Myren, Intflow, Tudnib, Newjac, Davida, Zeta Bank AI Healthcare Research Institute, Blue Capsule, Deepmedi, Bentech Frontier, Artlab, Ncer and Avirtual which are highly regarded AI-based AgTech, healthcare, content, and smart appliances companies.

Solutions such as "Edgefarm", "inDJ for Connected Car & App" and "GENICLASS and GENIPEN" which received the CES 2024 Innovation Award will be showcased at the exhibition.

The participating companies from Gwangju will exhibit their flagship products, have business meetings with global partners and explore collaboration opportunities.

Gwangju Metropolitan City plans to provide services such as overseas market consultation, booth setup, translation, and media promotion for participating companies to help them achieve great results from the CES and successfully expand internationally. Also, the city of Gwangju will promote the companies on site, distributing various giveaways to visitors and buyers.

"We hope our excellent technological capabilities get recognized at the CES Gwangju Joint Pavilion and to build collaborative partnerships with global companies. We will continue to participate in the CES in the future to promote the city of Gwangju and its innovative companies across the world" said an official from Gwangju Metropolitan City

In January 2023, Gwangju City operated the Gwangju Joint Consumer Electronics Brand (GIEL) Pavilion at "CES 2023", promoting 14 products from 8 companies. Bentech Frontier which was one of the participating companies, signed an annual $10 million export contract with Virusxbuster.

