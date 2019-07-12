Gwangju set to host largest-ever FINA world championships

This year's competition will be the largest ever, with 2,639 athletes from 194 countries having signed up by the July 3 deadline. The previous event in Budapest two years ago had 2,303 athletes from 177 countries. In 2015 in Kazan, Russia, 2,413 athletes from 184 countries competed.

Through July 28, these athletes will be vying for 76 gold medals in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

With 82 athletes, host South Korea will have its largest world championships team. There will be 29 in swimming, 26 in water polo, 11 in artistic swimming, eight in diving and eight in open water swimming.

American sensation Caeleb Dressel will be one of the biggest international stars. He picked up seven gold medals in men's swimming at the last world championships in 2017 to equal Michael Phelps' mark for most titles at a single competition. Dressel will try to match that feat in Gwangju, and even the great Phelps never managed to win seven world titles in back-to-back world championships.

Another male swimming star, Sun Yang of China, will be chasing his fourth consecutive title in the men's 400m freestyle.

On the women's side, American Katie Ledecky will try to rewrite the record books in Gwangju. From 2013 to 2017, Ledecky won three gold medals -- in 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle -- in three consecutive world championships. She owns the world records in all three events and will try to sweep those three distances at an unprecedented fourth straight worlds.

Ledecky already owns the record for most world titles by a female swimmer, with 14.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, who has been competing at world championships since 2009, will look to add to her tally of seven gold, four silver and one bronze. Three of those gold medals came in 2017.

SOURCE The FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 Organizing Committee