GWC Warranty Adds To Sales Management Team

"The GWC Warranty sales team is an integral part of maintaining successful partnerships with dealerships across the United States," said GWC Warranty CEO & President Rob Glander. "In adding such experienced and talented sales professionals to our sales leadership team, we are confident our dealer partners will be the direct beneficiaries of an even greater level of strategic service aimed at helping them improve their businesses with a best-in-class vehicle service contract offering."

Brian Francis, who was hired as a Business Development Specialist in July 2017, was promoted to GWC's Midwest RSM position, overseeing GWC's sales team in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and the surrounding midwest states. His career spans more than 20 years in various positions with dealerships and F&I product providers.

Chancler Encalade joins GWC as the RSM for the company's South-Central region, overseeing a team in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and other territories in the central United States. A University of New Orleans graduate, Encalade has spent nearly 25 years working in leadership positions at large dealerships and national lenders like Capital One and HSBC.

Scott Lugger, GWC's new RSM for the Western region, manages a team in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and additional territories in the Western United States. Lugger graduated from the University of Oregon prior to spending more than two decades in the automotive industry, including stints with Chrysler Financial and Wells Fargo Dealer Services.

Charlie Maybin becomes the RSM for GWC's Northeast region, inheriting a team from Delaware, Maryland, New England, New York and Pennsylvania. Maybin most recently spent six years with Gateway One Lending & Finance, following a successful career in pharmaceutical and automotive sales. He is a graduate of Kean University.

Mark Whatley has been hired as the RSM for GWC's Southeast region, which covers much of the Southeastern United States, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina Tennessee and Virginia. Whatley graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock prior to nearly two decades in the automotive finance field.

About GWC Warranty

Established in 1995, GWC Warranty is the largest, best-in-class provider of used vehicle service contracts in the automotive industry, having helped bring a "No Worries, Just Drive" experience to more than 1.5 million drivers nationwide. Named a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy for Independent Dealers and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, GWC Warranty is committed to providing its dealer partners with service, products, training and technology to make them more successful. Along with Georgia-based EasyCare, GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, whose majority shareholder is Toronto-based Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's largest single-profession pension plan with over $130 billion in net assets. For more information about GWC Warranty please visit www.GWCwarranty.com.

