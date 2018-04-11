GWC Warranty Celebrates 15 Years Of Better Business Bureau Accreditation

"At GWC Warranty, we strive to be the industry's best-in-class used vehicle service contract provider. These efforts are driven by the No Worries, Just Drive experience we've helped deliver to more than 8.5 million drivers nationwide as part of APCO Holdings," said GWC Warranty CEO and President Rob Glander. "It's been an honor to hold BBB Accreditation for the past 15 years and we look forward to maintaining our status for many more years to come."

In addition to being an A+ rated company by the BBB, GWC Warranty is also the nation's only Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy For Independent Dealers – a distinction the company has held since 2014.

About GWC Warranty

Established in 1995, GWC Warranty is the largest, best-in-class provider of used vehicle service contracts in the automotive industry, having helped bring a "No Worries, Just Drive" experience to more than 1.5 million drivers nationwide. Named a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy for Independent Dealers and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, GWC Warranty is committed to providing its dealer partners with service, products, training and technology to make them more successful. Along with Georgia-based EasyCare, GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, whose majority shareholder is Toronto-based Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's largest single-profession pension plan with over $130 billion in net assets. For more information about GWC Warranty please visit www.GWCwarranty.com.

