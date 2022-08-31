GWD Investments Announces Premier Listings Group

Today, GWD Investments announced the formation of Premier Listings Group.

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Listings Group (PLG) will focus on luxury vacation rental and real estate listings throughout high-end vacation destinations around the world. Through multiple partnerships, Premier Listings Group will initially provide selected listings for vacation rentals in the Bahamas, followed by Real Estate listings.

Through the creation of their first property, Premier Bahamas Vacation Rentals, PLG will hand-select the best vacation rentals throughout The Bahamas, including well known Exuma Beach House Rentals such as Bajamar Exuma, Ba Roos Exuma, Thevine House Exuma, Lady Blue Exuma, Sandbar House Exuma, Abaco Bliss and more.

Premier Listings Group plans of expansion include properties in The Caribbean, Mexico, Mediterranean, Hawaii, Florida Keys and other well-known travel destinations for US travelers.

Contact:

Premier Listings Group

***@premierlistingsgroup.com

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12931040

SOURCE Premier Listings Group