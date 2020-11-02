Gwella Launches Mushroom-Focused Brand House & Closes Financing

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Gwella Mushrooms Inc. ("Gwella"), recently announced their launch as a life sciences company and brand house with a focus on adaptogenic, medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms. Gwella is capitalizing on one of the most exciting trends of 2020: the emergence of the functional mushroom market; which is estimated to be a $30B (CAD) market, globally . The trend is generating substantial traction due to the shift in consumer demand for organic healthy foods and alternative therapies.

Gwella's theory is centered around the belief that there is a growing population of consumers who want to explore natural remedies to enhance their lives, boost creativity, and heighten their cognitive abilities. They are producing a range of wellness products scientifically formulated for specific novel use-cases, such as a better night's rest or a productivity boost.

While the psychedelics industry has thus far focused on clinical and pharmaceutical drug development, Gwella is focused increasing access and producing 'over the counter' products, content, and ancillary tools.

"The intersection of psychedelics and consumer access products is coming faster than we can imagine, especially as mental self-help and biohacking communities go mainstream, here in Canada and around the globe." said Dr. Ketan Patel, Physician and Emerging Therapeutics advisor to Gwella.

Gwella brings together leadership from scientific discovery as well as retail & consumer branding. Backed by award-winning creative and a board with extensive knowledge in CPG development, marketing, and distribution, Gwella is well-positioned to capture market share. Gwella's remarkable team includes Peter Reitano, Co-Founder at High12Brands, Stefany Nieto, Founder at Green Iglu, and Jessica Phulchand, Food Scientist and Molecular Science PhD, and previous senior executives from Red Bull and Coca Cola, to list a few. The leadership team is equipped with complimentary experience enabling acquisition, development, formulation, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer distribution.

Keeping up the momentum, Gwella recently closed its oversubscribed financing led by JLS Fund, Bogaroo, and Caerus Capital. The leadership team is leveraging their financial position and science-backed formulas to create lucrative opportunities and become leaders in this global industry.

SOURCE Gwella

