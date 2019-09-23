Gwen Stefani Announces Final Show Dates For Headlining Residency "Gwen Stefani - Just A Girl" At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. PT. American Express® Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. PT through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. General ticket prices begin at $40, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/gwen or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m. For more information on the show, visit gwenstefani.com.

The final 16 performances going on sale are:

Feb. 2020: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

May 2020: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

A limited number of tickets and VIP packages are available for the following previously-announced performances:

Oct. 2019: 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 30

Nov. 2019: 1, 2

Gwen Stefani, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to "Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions. The donation will also allow Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to move into a state-of-the-art building, increasing the number of exam rooms and improving the patient treatment experience. In addition to support of the expansion, Cure 4 The Kids worked with Stefani to design and name a patient room after her within the existing clinic space, which was unveiled in March 2019.

A three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Gwen Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, frontwoman for iconic rock band No Doubt, and multi-platinum solo artist. To date, she's sold more than 50 million units worldwide, including her five-times-platinum debut solo album Love.Angel.Music.Baby. — a 2004 release delivering the hit singles "Rich Girl," "What You Waiting For?," and the Pharrell Williams-produced No. 1 hit "Hollaback Girl." With her 2006 sophomore album The Sweet Escape featuring the Billboard Hot 100 top-ten smash "Wind It Up," Stefani most recently released her third solo effort This Is What The Truth Feels Like. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the critically praised album includes her powerful No. 1 single "Used To Love You."

In addition to her three GRAMMY® Awards, Stefani's honors include four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award. In 2014, she channeled her tremendous musical passion into empowering young singers as their coach on the seventh season of NBC's musical competition series "The Voice." Stefani now returns for her fourth season as a coach on "The Voice," with the 17th season of the four-time Emmy Award-winning show arriving in September 2019.

Known for her wildly charismatic stage presence, Stefani premiered her exclusive Las Vegas headlining residency "Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl" in June 2018 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. With its set list comprised of fan favorites and iconic hits, the two-hour show unfolds as an eye-popping spectacular, putting a fresh twist on classic Vegas theatrics. But despite the elaborate stage production — and wardrobe changes showcasing her legendary fashion sense — Stefani offers up an undeniably intimate performance, ultimately forging an unforgettable connection with the crowd.

One of pop culture's most magnetic style icons, Gwen Stefani has also emerged as the first global celebrity artist to translate music stardom into a series of massively successful lifestyle brands. Through her fashion line L.A.M.B., its sister label Harajuku Lovers, and her eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani, the designer and entrepreneur has brilliantly merged modern glamour with fashion-forward streetwear. L.A.M.B. and gx eyewear is available in over 3000+ doors in the United States. Harajuku Lovers, the pop-art-inspired apparel and accessories brand, has had broad appeal with collaborations including the award-winning Harajuku Mini for Target and beauty accessories for Sephora. Target is celebrating 20 years of their groundbreaking Design For All program and are bringing back 20 of their favorite and most iconic designer partnerships including Harajuku Mini. The Limited Edition Harajuku Mini Anniversary Collection is available at Target stores and Target.com now.

With over $1 billion in retail sales across all brands to date, she recently took the helm as co-creator and executive producer of "Kuu Kuu Harajuku": a children's animated TV show now in its third season on Nick Jr., fulfilling Stefani's mission of providing young girls with content that celebrates creativity, imagination, and fearless individuality.

www.gwenstefani.com



LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. The resort also features The Scene Pool Deck with the Strip's first and only stand-alone wave machine, the FlowRider. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater showcases resident headliners Christina Aguilera, Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

