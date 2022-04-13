GWGH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead GWG Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWGH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GWGH).

Class Period: June 2020 L Bonds Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their GWGH investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed in this action alleges that GWGH misrepresented its investment in Ben LP.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

