GWGHQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of GWG Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTC Other: GWGHQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 23, 2017 to April 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in GWGHQ:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/gwg-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=38315&from=4

GWG Holdings, Inc. NEWS - GWGHQ NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that GWG Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants intended to, and did, misappropriate GWG assets, (ii) GWG's life insurance investment business had failed, and (iii) GWG could only repay prior investors by issuing increasing amounts of securities to new investors. In essence, Defendants had turned GWG into a Ponzi scheme.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in GWG you have until June 2, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased GWG securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the GWGHQ lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/gwg-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=38315&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm