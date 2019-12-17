GWI Selects Field Squared to Revolutionize Work Order Management and Drive Digital Transformation of Its Field Service Operations

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.TM, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, today announced it has been selected as the field service automation provider for GWI, a leading provider of telecommunications services within the New England region. Field Squared will help drive the company's digital transformation across GWI's field service business operations.

GWI is one of the most well-known telecommunications service providers in Maine and in the Northern New England region. With Field Squared, GWI will leverage key capabilities to drive the company's digital transformation, including:

Enable work order management of installs, trouble tickets, surveys and more.

Eliminate paper and reduce data errors with Field Squared's industry leading digital Mobile Smart Forms.

Dispatch field technicians and track team locations in real-time.

Improve the customer service experience through real-time status notifications.

Report across key performance metrics to help minimize drive time and increase field efficiency.

"We evaluated many other providers. Field Squared impressed us with their ability to configure to our business processes and easily integrate with investments we already made in other systems. With Field Squared, we improve our customer experience and bottom line at the same time," said Eric Smith, director of software development and engineering at GWI.

"Digital transformation of field services is reaching a fever pitch, as organizations seek to reap the benefits of moving away from time-consuming processes," said Christopher James Camut, director, president and CEO at Field Squared. "We are thrilled to bring this new customer on-board and help them make the transition to a digital field service future."

About Field Squared

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

