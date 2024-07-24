Gwinnett CEO and State Senate Candidate Michael Gargiulo Prepares for Election After RNC

ATLANTA and MILWAUKEE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwinnett entrepreneur Michael Gargiulo continues to shake up Georgia politics. He is the CEO at VPN.com and running for State Senate in Georgia's 9th senate district. Gargiulo's decision to attend the Republican National Convention (RNC) showed a commitment to the shared American values of faith and freedom, especially in the face of evil.

Michael Gargiulo's Appearance at the RNC

Michael Gargiulo meets with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Former former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler

At the RNC, Michael Gargiulo joined key Georgia policymakers and national leaders to discuss various issues, including Georgia's future, immigration, school crime, human trafficking, and cybersecurity.

Gargiulo has had a long history of working with elected officials across party lines. In 2021, Gargiulo sent President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris an open letter regarding the 'American Censorship Report.' In 2017, the company also sent this letter to President Trump and ICANN to promote peace by temporarily disabling all Iranian domain names.

Gargiulo was seen at the State of Georgia's Delegation Breakfast with Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern Corp, one of Georgia's largest employers. Shortly after, Gargiulo met with GOP Chairman Josh McKoon, District Chairwoman Denise Burns, Senator Colton Moore, Senator Brandon Beach, Congressman Mike Collins and Governor Brian Kemp.

When asked about Governor Kemp's speech Gargiulo said, "I thought the Governor's speech was helpful, but he seemed to struggle mentioning President Donald Trump or Senator JD Vance by name. I would have liked to see more unity at this point. I would have liked to see him give a speech to the entire RNC as well. This was a great opportunity for Georgia and for Governor Kemp. Hopefully we can find more unity before November."

Gargiulo was also seen at the Black Republican Mayors Association RNC event hosted by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Bruce LeVell, a Georgia business titan and advisor to President Donald J. Trump. Gargiulo also made time to hear from Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Congressman John James, and Congressman Wesley Hunt.

Gargiulo has long stood as a beacon of freedom, dedicated to protecting individuals and businesses from the escalating threats of online attacks, data breaches, and privacy violations.

Michael Gargiulo's presence at the Republican National Convention in the aftermath of the failed assassination attempt less than a week prior underscores the courage business leaders, attendees, and their families had to make the trip to Milwaukee. Unity and peace were a common theme across the convention.

"As leaders from all industries converged to address these pressing issues, I am thankful to have had this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to promote peace, unity, and a fresh direction for Georgia. While we continue to pray for His will, I am excited for the future of freedom and America," Gargiulo concluded.

About Michael Gargiulo

Previously, Gargiulo was named Atlanta's Top Tech Entrepreneur. Gargiulo has been the CEO of VPN.com since 2017. He is an Eagle Scout who loves entrepreneurship. He is also a candidate for State Senate in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He is a Host of entrepreneurial group, CliffCo, which has over 500 executive members. Gargiulo was also selected as Future Business Leaders of America Businessperson of the Year.

