GWM Powers Up New Energy Lineup at the Chengdu Motor Show

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM made a grand statement at the Chengdu Motor Show, showcasing over 30 models from its five major brands: HAVAL, WEY, ORA, TANK, and GWM Pickup.

A highlight of the event was the debut of three new energy models targeting the Chinese market: HAVAL Menglong, WEY Gaoshan MPV PHEV, and GWM TANK 400 Hi4-T(All named in Chinese market). These innovative vehicles, now available for pre-sale, garnered significant attention.

The GWM was designed to showcase not only the vehicles themselves but also the cutting-edge technology and features that define them. As the next significant addition to the "Dragon Series," Menglong further enhances GWM's dual-line product layout for urban and off-road new energy SUVs. Equipped with the next-generation intelligent cabin system-Coffee OS 2, and Coffee intelligent driving system, it offers passengers an exceptional driving experience and smart connectivity.

Similarly, as the initial MPV within the GWM brand, GWM has integrated not only the Coffee System into it but also the DriveGPT automatic driving cognitive model, enhancing vehicle decision-making intelligence and safety capabilities. By the first half of 2024, the Urban NOH autonomous driving system will be operational in 100 cities, propelling WEY to the forefront of intelligent driving technology.

In addition to GWM's hybrid models, the pure-electric ORA were also showcased at the event. Marking ORA's fifth anniversary & its latest 400,000 production, the 2023 ORA 03 & GT Mulan Edition will grace the stage. As GWM's pure electric brand, ORA embodies the epitome of cutting-edge technology in the pure electric domain.

At the just-concluded BRICS summit, GWM sponsored its new energy vehicle models, the HAVAL H6 HEV and HAVAL JOLION HEV. And it will export more new energy vehicle models overseas in the future. GWM has confirmed a development strategy encompassing hybrids, pure electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells. As the first Chinese automaker to join the Hydrogen Council, GWM actively advances hydrogen technology research and application. Its participation in the International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association demonstrates a steadfast commitment to sustainable mobility.

With an intelligent tech-driven vision, GWM aims to redefine mobility. The brand's transformative journey, founded on pioneering advancements, is poised to elevate and personalize the mobility experience for all.

About GWM:

Facing the trend of personalized consumption of users, GWM insists on the user-centered concept and practices the development strategy of "Based on category innovation, and brand building through new category creation", and has created five major brands: HAVAL, WEY, ORA, GWM TANK and GWM Pickup.

To contribute to the carbon peak and carbon neutrality goal, GWM has made the construction of future-oriented industrial ecology a top priority. From battery electric technology to hybrid technology, from perovskite to hydrogen energy, GWM has been one of the companies with the widest layout in China's new energy industry chain.

