Gwoop Launches Groundbreaking Mental Health Check-In for Schools

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Gwoop, a leading innovator in educational technology through its cognitive gaming platform, is proud to announce the launch of a pioneering "mental health check-in" feature for schools across the nation. This initiative marks a significant expansion of Gwoop's mission to transform educational engagement now used by nearly 10,000 schools nationwide.

Gwoop Mental Health Check-In

The introduction of the mental health check-in feature underscores Gwoop's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the educational community. By acknowledging the growing call for impactful mental wellness resources in schools, Gwoop, in partnership with valuable insights from early adopters, has developed this pioneering tool. The Mental Health Check-In will be a part of Gwoop's core platform, renowned as the simplest gateway for schools to embark on gaming and connecting with students, thereby fostering a supportive and interactive learning atmosphere.

Gavin Lee, CEO of Gwoop, expressed excitement about the new feature, stating, "The rapid adoption of our platform in schools across the country has highlighted the critical need for accessible mental health resources in the educational sector. We're also able to offer this groundbreaking mental health check-in feature at no cost to schools, reinforcing our dedication to enhancing the educational experience through technology."

With generous sponsorship from a prominent national non-profit dedicated to promoting the outdoors and mental health, this new feature will be freely accessible to K-12 schools, and schools are taking advantage. Minneapolis Public Schools was selected as one of the alpha sites for this promising initiative, with Gwoop anticipating broad implementation as schools and districts across the country join the queue. Jacquie Lamm, STEM and Esports TOSA at Minneapolis Public Schools, highlighted the significance of this development, saying, "Integrating Gwoop's mental health check-in into our suite of educational tools is a transformative move. This feature will enable educators to forge stronger connections with students, proactively addressing mental health within the nurturing environment of our schools." Kammas Kersch, STEM Project Manager at the Pennsylvania Department of Education, uses Gwoop as the Director of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Esports League. "We are thrilled to see Gwoop launch their mental health check-in. The health and safety, both physical and mental, of our students is our top priority as educators. Thanks to Gwoop for leading the way in integrating mental health resources into their platform."

As Gwoop continues to grow and evolve, the company maintains its unwavering commitment to the privacy and safety of its users. Lee, reflecting on the responsibility that comes with innovation in the educational space, affirmed, "Our expansion and the introduction of new features, like the mental health check-in, are always guided by our core values, including the paramount importance of protecting student privacy and data security."

About Gwoop Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Gwoop Inc. has quickly established itself as a frontrunner in merging gaming with education. By developing video games that improve essential cognitive skills, Gwoop bridges the gap between engaging digital play and educational enrichment. Acclaimed by gamers, educators, and parents, Gwoop has become an indispensable educational resource, fostering learning through interactive and immersive gameplay.

