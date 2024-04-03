gWorks Acquires Freedom Systems, Empowering Pennsylvania Communities

OMAHA, Neb., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- gWorks , the leading provider of an all-in-one software solution designed specifically for small and medium sized local governments, special districts, and rural utility agencies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Freedom Systems, a long-established software company serving clients in Pennsylvania. Completing the Freedom Systems acquisition marks a significant milestone in gWorks' strategic initiatives aimed to strengthen gWorks' position in the market as the preferred provider of software solutions built to empower public services.

The acquisition, effective March 27, 2024, brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and exceptional customer service. This marks the seventh acquisition in the last ten years for gWorks, with four of those acquisitions occurring in the last two years in partnership with BV Investment Partners.

gWorks Expands Reach and Strengthens Position in Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Freedom Systems Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Freedom Systems to the gWorks community of civic leaders. This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to empower local governments with efficient, user-friendly solutions that integrate seamlessly. By combining our strengths, we can provide an enhanced experience for our customers, offering a broader range of features and services. Together, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and set new standards in the industry."

- Joseph Heieck, President & CEO of gWorks

"Joining forces with gWorks represents a fantastic opportunity for our team and, more importantly, our valued customers. gWorks' commitment to excellence and track record in local government software innovation have made them our ideal partner. We are excited about the potential for growth and the expanded support we can provide our customers as part of the gWorks community."

- Tom O'Donnell, CEO of Freedom Systems

The acquisition will be effective immediately, and both companies are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for existing Freedom System customers. In the coming months, customers will receive further details about the integration process, product updates, and customer support initiatives.

For media inquiries or more information about this acquisition, please contact:

Laura Guntren

Vice President, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (402) 402-527-1076

About gWorks. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, gWorks empowers small, local governments to serve communities better and run their government efficiently with an easy-to-use, all-in-one, and cloud-native software platform that provides fund accounting, budgeting, payroll management, GIS mapping, operations & work management, asset management, utility billing, citizen engagement, and more. Providing solutions to governments since 1978, gWorks serves over 2,500 local governments throughout the United States. gWorks is backed by BV Investment Partners, a middle-market private equity firm based in Boston. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.1 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information about gWorks, please visit www.gworks.com .

About Freedom Systems, Inc. Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Freedom Systems is a leading technology provider of tax and utility billing, work order and asset management, human resources and payroll management software for small local governments throughout Pennsylvania since 1986.

Contact Information:

gWorks

Laura Guntren

(402) 402-527-1076

[email protected]

SOURCE gWorks