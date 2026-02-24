gWorks Named to GovTech 100 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Provider of cloud-native software for small and local government

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- gWorks has been named to the GovTech 100 for the sixth consecutive year. The annual list, published by Government Technology, recognizes leading technology providers to state and local government.

Sustained Commitment to Local Government

gWorks Celebrates Shared Success

This consistent recognition on the GovTech 100 highlights gWorks' dedication to supporting local governments and the public servants who operate them. The company's long-term focus is providing essential software and partnership to communities across the country.

The recognition reflects gWorks' commitment to a traditionally underserved market. Eighty-five percent of US local governments serve fewer than 50,000 people. These small teams manage complex operations, from fund accounting to utility billing to asset management, often with tight budgets and limited IT resources.

"Small governments carry big responsibilities, and they deserve technology that helps them serve with pride," said Moneesh Arora, CEO of gWorks. "We're honored to support these teams. Our people are motivated by the difference our clients make every day in their communities. That's what this recognition is really about."

Purpose-Built for Small Government

While many government software providers adapt enterprise solutions designed for large cities, gWorks takes a different approach. The company's cloud-native ERP platform is built specifically for the workflows, budget realities, and resource constraints of municipalities, utility districts, and counties, with a focus on populations of 50,000 or fewer.

This focus shapes everything from product design and workflows to pricing models, implementation timelines, and ongoing support. gWorks understands that a small city clerk wearing multiple hats needs different tools than a large metropolitan IT department, and builds accordingly.

gWorks currently serves more than 2,000 local governments across 48 states, supporting the daily operations of clerks, finance directors, utility managers, public works teams, and administrators who keep their communities running.

Long-Term Partnership

The company's consistent presence on the GovTech 100 since 2020 reflects stability in a market where technology partnerships matter. Local governments need vendors who understand their challenges and commit to long-term support, not just software sales.

Founded in 1978, gWorks has spent more than four decades focused exclusively on local government technology, building deep expertise in the regulatory requirements, budget cycles, and operational realities of small public agencies.

About gWorks: gWorks provides cloud-native ERP, accounting, utility billing, payments, asset management, operations and citizen engagement software purpose-built for local government. Founded in 1978 and based in Omaha, Nebraska, gWorks serves more than 2,000 clients across 48 states. gWorks is part of the portfolio of BV Investment Partners, a private equity firm specializing in technology-enabled business services. Since 1983, BV has invested more than $6 billion in innovative companies driving progress in software and IT services. Learn more at www.gworks.com .

Contact: Jessica Bauer | [email protected] | 402-875-6597

