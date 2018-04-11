GWS Conducts Real-world Mobile Video Streaming Tests Across U.S. With Benchmarking Solution From Rohde & Schwarz

COLUMBIA, Md., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. (GWS) recently assessed real-world mobile video streaming performance throughout the US on the four major operator networks — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. In 2017, approximately 400,000 miles were driven while conducting nearly half a million video tests using test equipment for benchmarking from Rohde & Schwarz mobile network testing (MNT). Data was collected in all 50 U.S. states, including all major metropolitan areas in the U.S., as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

GWS gathered real world video performance while streaming video from the YouTube mobile application on Samsung Galaxy mobile devices. While the app was streaming video, Rohde & Schwarz measurement equipment captured and analyzed the video on the smartphone in real time. The Benchmarker test equipment from Rohde & Schwarz ensures an accurate assessment of end user Quality of Experience (QoE) between all measured network operators and supports more than 100 test devices for the most popular network technologies such as LTE, LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro along with legacy 2G/3G technologies.

GWS' data results was analyzed according to their OneScore ranking methodology for video performance, which takes into account consumer considerations by choosing test factors that quantify human perception and assign a weight to each of them according to their importance. For video it includes loading (time to first picture), video quality (using Rohde & Schwarz' ITU-T J.343.1 industry standard algorithm for measuring Video MOS), amount of video freezing, and reliability of the video stream. The results of this analysis can be found here:

"It's clear that video streaming is having, and will continue to have, a major impact on mobile operator networks – more and more customers expect to stream their favorite shows, videos, and other broadband content wherever they are – whether it's commuting, waiting for their next appointment, or just taking a break while out and about. Our comprehensive video testing has revealed gaps between those operators that are meeting customer expectations vs. those that are struggling. Considering that mobile networks are underpinning a revolution in how consumers watch TV and video, this gap should be watched closely," said Dr. Paul Carter, CEO at Global Wireless Solutions.

Global Wireless Solutions, Inc.

Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. defines the industry standard for network benchmarking, analysis and testing. Working with some of the world's largest wireless network providers, GWS offers standardized, high-quality network data and engineering analysis to its customers through a suite of benchmarking products, services, and OneMeasure diagnostic apps that includes drive, venue, and in-building testing.

Firmly rooted in a deep understanding of network engineering, GWS provides best-in-class, turnkey solutions to help customers better understand overall network performance as today's wireless networks grow and evolve. Founded in 1996, GWS is headquartered in Dulles, VA. At last count, GWS has driven 11 million data collection miles for its customers. For more information, visit www.gwsolutions.com and follow on Twitter at @gwsolutionsinc.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative test and measurement, information and communications technology products for professional users. Rohde & Schwarz focuses on test and measurement, broadcast and media, cybersecurity, secure communications and monitoring and network testing, areas that address many different industry and government-sector market segments. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2017, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 10,500 employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion in the 2016/2017 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has regional hubs in Asia and the USA.

