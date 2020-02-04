TAVARES, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GWS Tool Group is pleased to announce it has acquired North American Tool Corporation (NATC). They represent the second add-on acquisition in 2020 for GWS.

GWS Tool Group Announces Acquisition of North American Tool Corporation

Located in Northern Illinois, North American Tool is a world-class supplier of special taps, dies, and gages. From solid carbide threadmills to high-speed steel taps and thread gages, North American Tool delivers high-quality, specialized threading tools purpose-built for applications across multiple industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical and general engineering. With the addition of NATC, GWS further strengthens its reputation as the premier multi-disciplinary manufacturer of high-performance, custom cutting tools in the marketplace today.

"NATC is an exciting add for us," said Rick McIntyre, GWS' CEO. "Their customer service model is one of the best in the business, and their focus in taps and threadmills fits in like a perfect puzzle piece to our dynamic and holistic offering. We are very excited to be continually expanding our value proposition for our customers with highly additive acquisitions like this," McIntyre continued.

"North American Tool is very excited to be joining GWS Tool Group, a company that embodies the attributes that have long made us successful," said Curt Lansbery, NATC President & CEO. "A customer-centric approach to business rooted in a commitment to quality and quick delivery marry perfectly with our model here at North American Tool. We have no doubt that this move to join GWS will be positive for our associates and will ensure the continued growth of the legacy that we have worked to develop."

The team at NATC will continue to operate from the Illinois facility as a manufacturing arm of GWS Tool Group, and the company expresses intent toward continued investment in the facility, machinery and equipment, and human resources. Customers of NATC are said to expect continuity of the NATC offering and customer service disposition under cover of the GWS ownership.

About GWS Tool Group

GWS Tool Group is a U.S.-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of highly engineered custom, standard, and modified standard cutting tools, primarily servicing the aerospace and defense, power generation, automotive and medical sectors. GWS Tool Group has acquired multiple businesses in the course of its growth, which now serve as the respective manufacturing divisions of the Company.

For more information, please visit www.GWSToolGroup.com or contact Drew Strauchen, EVP of Marketing & Business Development for GWS Tool Group, at drew@gwstoolgroup.com or 877.497.8665.

