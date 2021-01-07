GWS Tool Group Announces Acquisition of Taurus Tool & Engineering

TAVARES, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GWS Tool Group is pleased to announce it has acquired Taurus Tool & Engineering. Taurus is the first acquisition in 2021 for GWS Tool Group, following three previous acquisitions in 2020.

Located near Batavia, IL Taurus is a leading manufacturer of precision custom cutting tools, primarily in the categories of both HSS and carbide hole making and milling tools. The company's product capability includes complex HSS and carbide step tools for aerospace and automotive applications, custom thread-on modular tooling and combination tools for the elimination of multi-tool operations.

The company features a completely re-built (February 2015) 25,000 sq/ft facility outfitted with the latest CNC grinding and inspection equipment in the market. Problem resolution at the spindle has been instrumental in the company's growth. Backing this with superior manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control has catapulted Taurus to one of the marquee destinations for customers in need of high-quality complex round tool solutions. With the addition of Taurus, GWS further solidifies its position as the premier multi-disciplinary manufacturer of high-performance cutting tools in the marketplace today.

"Taurus Tool & Engineering is an obvious match and fit for our organization," said Rick McIntyre, GWS' CEO. "On the carbide side, they bring a host of complimentary skill sets to our organization, while bolting on new capability in the areas of high speed tools and custom modular tooling technology know-how. Previously, GWS has had to bypass certain niches like HSS tooling, and now we can offer our customers and partners in distribution another reason to consolidate with GWS," McIntyre continued.

"I am very excited for Taurus Tool to be joining GWS Tool Group," said Jim Kantak, co-owner and President of Taurus Tool & Engineering. "We have overcome and accomplished so much in a short period of time and are thrilled to continue delivering our precision engineered solutions via the GWS Tool Group."

The continued expansion of GWS by way of acquisitions and constant investment in world class technology, equipment and most importantly, people, has created an unmatched value proposition for customers operating in advanced machining environments, especially in the areas of custom round and insert tooling.

GWS Tool Group is a US-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of highly engineered custom, standard, and modified standard cutting tools, primarily servicing the aerospace and defense, power generation, automotive and medical sectors. GWS Tool Group has acquired multiple businesses in the course of its growth which now serve as the respective manufacturing divisions for the Company.

