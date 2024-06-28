GWTT Announces Acquisition of Carbonworks USA

Total Water Solutions Company Adds Experienced Team and New Geographies to Meet Demand for Specialized Water Quality and Management Services

WHARTON, N.J., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC ("GWTT" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired Carbonworks USA, LLC ("Carbonworks"), an Atlantic Beach, FL-based provider of water treatment equipment systems, filtration media and associated services across the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States.

GWTT is a full-service provider of end-to-end commercial water treatment services, including process and design engineering, system construction and startup, operations & maintenance, system optimization, and equipment sales and rentals.

Carbonworks provides GWTT with an immediate presence in Florida to anchor further southeastern US expansion while also bolstering the Company's existing operations in the Mid-Atlantic through Carbonworks' Virginia operations facility. GWTT expects to support larger and more complex projects for Carbonworks' existing markets and customer base through GWTT's wider set of solutions and services, which includes the cleanup of Superfund and former manufactured gas plant sites, civil and infrastructure dewatering, coal ash pond closure, and treating for emerging contaminants of concern that include PFAS compounds, 1,4-dioxane, hexavalent chromium, and many others, addressing some of the most important water quality challenges in the United States.

Founded in 2018, Carbonworks has been built by a dedicated team of owner-operators who will remain with GWTT post transaction.

"GWTT is excited to bring on board the talented team from Carbonworks," said Richard Worthington, President of GWTT. "This acquisition sets the stage for our medium and long-term goals focused on revenue growth, regional expansion, and market segment leadership, as we continue to expand to meet customer demand for our end-to-end water treatment services."

"GWTT is a great fit for Carbonworks," added Carbonworks Co-Founder & President Dave Smith, who will continue on as GWTT's Director of Business Development, Southeast Region. "By combining forces and experience, our value proposition to customers will multiply significantly. We've had a great experience getting to know the GWTT team, and we're excited about the future of this partnership."

About GWTT

GWTT has 25+ years of experience partnering with clients to solve complex water treatment challenges through its service and product portfolio that delivers innovative, customized, integrated end-to-end water management solutions. Headquartered in Wharton, New Jersey, GWTT designs, fabricates, installs, operates, and maintains dewatering and water treatment systems throughout the United States. GWTT's full-service capabilities mitigate project risk and simplify logistical challenges for its groundwater, surface water, and construction dewatering customers. GWTT has been ranked in the Engineering News-Record Top 200 Environmental Firms (ENR 200) for the past seven years. For more information, please visit www.gwttllc.com.

About Carbonworks

Carbonworks USA was founded by a team that brings 30 years of combined experience in the water treatment business, and almost 100 years in the environmental remediation and construction industry. Carbonworks provides equipment systems, filtration media and related services, and has the experience to effectively and efficiently treat contaminated water to protect human health and the environment. Carbonworks' systems include liquid and vapor-phase vessels, granular activated carbon and other specialty media, air strippers, filters and separators. For more information, please visit https://carbonworks-usa.com/.

