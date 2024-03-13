Gwyneth Paltrow and Moments of Space launch groundbreaking eyes-open meditation app

LONDON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with wellness and beauty icon Gwyneth Paltrow, the groundbreaking new meditation app Moments of Space is set to redefine mindfulness through a unique fusion of ancient Dzogchen teachings and cutting-edge tech. With their powerful 'eyes-open' approach, Moments of Space aims to make awakening accessible to all.

Credit: Greg Williams

The AI-powered app introduces a distinctive 'eyes-open meditation' approach that challenges perceived notions of silent and solemn meditative practice by allowing users to engage with the world while developing a deep connection with their inner selves.

Gwyneth Paltrow, known for challenging convention and bringing new ideas into the mainstream, is at the forefront of this transformative venture as one of the co-owners, bringing her passion for mindfulness to a global community.

"Once you learn how to do eyes-open meditation – something you can literally incorporate at any time – you can be engaged with the world but still very connected to yourself," said Gwyneth. "I rely on it to feel more whole."

Moments of Space founder Kim Little is a Buddhist and software developer who believes that life and meditation can become one. "Moments of Space was born out of a desire to make meditation an integral part of my daily life", said Kim. "I was highly motivated to create an app that truly does justice to the teachings I experienced during my meditation retreats, and puts them in people's pockets - making them practical and personal, any place and any time."

Through their innovative approach that utilizes the latest tech to help users integrate ancient practices seamlessly into their busy modern lives, Moments of Space set themselves apart from meditation platforms of the past, and aim to bring forth a global awakening.

As Gwyneth Paltrow puts it, "I think we're living in a time where there's a lot of bifurcation and people have gone into their corners - closing in, closing down, closing ranks. I believe eyesopen meditation could be potentially important for changing the world and deepening how we connect to ourselves, and others."

Key Features of Moments of Space include:

Eyes-Open Meditation : The app guides users through a unique form of meditation with their eyes open, allowing for engagement with the world while remaining deeply connected to oneself.





: The app guides users through a unique form of meditation with their eyes open, allowing for engagement with the world while remaining deeply connected to oneself. Accessible Any Time, Any Place : With eyes-open meditations and walking practices, Moments of Space ensures that users can find a moment of space at any time and in any place. The app promotes an achievable and provenly beneficial 'little and often' approach.





: With eyes-open meditations and walking practices, Moments of Space ensures that users can find a moment of space at any time and in any place. The app promotes an achievable and provenly beneficial 'little and often' approach. AI-powered Personalization : With a Reflect feature that captures how you are feeling on a regular basis, the app uses artificial intelligence to find just the right content and for your needs and can serve this to you intelligently in Walking Mode or while commuting. This innovative approach allows users to seamlessly incorporate mindfulness into daily activities like walking between meetings or riding the bus.





: With a Reflect feature that captures how you are feeling on a regular basis, the app uses artificial intelligence to find just the right content and for your needs and can serve this to you intelligently in Walking Mode or while commuting. This innovative approach allows users to seamlessly incorporate mindfulness into daily activities like walking between meetings or riding the bus. Next Generation Meditation : While mindfulness practice has become mainstream, Moments of Space takes an innovative approach by delivering content in a 'little and often' format throughout the day. A number of scientific studies have shown this has greater benefits to cognitive function and lower levels of perceived stress than a single session.

Moments of Space is available to download today on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. A VR version for the Apple Vision Pro is in development for 2024.

About Moments of Space:

Moments of Space is a next-generation meditation platform, powered by AI personalisation, delivering a unique eyes-open meditation practice that can be done anytime, anyplace. By practicing 'little and often' throughout the day, users benefit from a continuity of mindfulness in their daily lives which has greater benefit than a single daily meditation.

1 See below for scientific studies referenced

Studies showing little and often is better:

A study published in the Journal of Cognitive Enhancement in 2019 found that practicing brief meditation sessions (10 minutes) multiple times a day resulted in greater improvements in cognitive function and well-being compared to a group that practiced a single 40-minute meditation session per day.

(Bormann, J. E., Becker, S., Gershwin, M., Kelly, A., Pada, L., Smith, T. L., & Wear, E. A. (2019). Brief and frequent mindfulness meditation: A survey and experimental study. Journal of Cognitive Enhancement, 3(1), 40-49. doi:10.1007/s41465-018-0112-2)

Another study published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology in 2018 found that practicing brief mindfulness exercises (two minutes of breath awareness) four times a day was associated with greater improvements in emotional regulation and attentional control compared to a group that practiced a single 20-minute mindfulness meditation per day.

(Biegel, G. M., Brown, K. W., Shapiro, S. L., & Schubert, C. M. (2018). Mindfulness-based stress reduction for the treatment of adolescent psychiatric outpatients: A randomized clinical trial. Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 86(9), 875–888. doi: 10.1037/ccp0000341)

A study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology in 2015 found that practicing brief mindfulness exercises (three-minute breathing exercises) several times a day resulted in lower levels of perceived stress and increased job satisfaction among employees, compared to those who practiced a single 15-minute mindfulness exercise per day.

A study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience in 2018 found that practicing short meditation sessions (10 minutes) three times a day was associated with greater improvements in attention and working memory compared to a group that practiced a single 30-minute meditation session per day.

About Kim Little

Kim Little is a software developer, lifelong meditator and practicing Buddhist. He co-founded a semantic AI start-up that was acquired. Drawing from his dual passions - technology and spirituality -Kim founded Moments of Space in London, UK.

