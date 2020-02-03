Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Launch Tonight With Dr. Erel Margalit: New York Partners With JVP to Open Leading International Cyber Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized Venture Capital firm, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), announced today the Grand Opening of its JVP International Cyber Center in New York City located at 122 Grand Street in the heart of Soho. The launch will be accompanied by an exclusive fireside chat between Academy Award winning actress and CEO and Founder of goop Ms. Gwyneth Paltrow, and JVPs founder and Chairman, Dr. Margalit, on innovation, entrepreneurship and creating international market leaders tonight at 6 PM.

It is open to the press.

The Grand Opening is due to be attended by JVPs partners, the City of New York, the EDC and CyberNYC leadership, as well as the four main universities partnering on the initiative along with JVPs portfolio companies from the world over, business leaders, dignitaries, political leaders, ambassadors, international business delegations from Europe, the US and Asia, along with key players of the New York Start Up ecosystem.

About Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP)

Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), was founded and led by Dr. Erel Margalit, is an internationally renowned venture capital fund. JVP has to date raised $1.4 billion across 9 funds, and has been listed numerous times by Preqin, and other rankings, as one of the top-ten consistently performing VC firms worldwide. JVP has built over 140 companies, leveraging a broad network of partners and market expertise to help companies become global market leaders. JVP has been chosen by Ney York City and EDC to lead the cyber security cyber huh in NYC. Among the pioneering firms of the Israeli venture capital industry, JVP has been instrumental in building some of the largest companies out of Israel, facilitating 12 Initial Public Offerings on NASDAQ including CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR, $4.7 billion mkt. cap.), QLIK Technologies (NASDAQ: QLIK, then $4 billion mkt. cap.) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI, $3 billion mkt. cap.) and more https://www.jvpvc.com/

