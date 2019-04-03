GXChain Set to Publish White Paper for its Trusted Computing Protocol in April

GXChain's Trusted Computing Protocol (TCP) is a system of solving privacy protection problems combined with the blockchain and a trusted execution environment. TCP is a new type of architecture that disentangles consensus, storage and computing. To achieve efficient Trusted Computing supported by a trusted execution environment and high scalability, GXChain has redesigned the state model and increased true random numbers in the Tendermint consensus algorithm with the aim of pursuing a higher network throughput and showing the value of decentralized governance. The Trusted Computing protocol has the following three characteristics:

Hierarchical Network

In most blockchains, such as Ethereum, the computing performance is much lower than one fullnode. All nodes in the network perform the same computing. Its performance does not increase as the number of network nodes increases. GXChain considered how to meet the requirements of multiple forms of computing (such as privacy, computing and complex computing) under different scenarios and correspondingly reduce computational redundancy. GXChain designed a hierarchical network and optimized the consensus algorithm to separate computation from consensus and storage. Under normal circumstances, a transaction requires only one node to execute.

Layer 2 Scheme

TCP positions itself as a Layer 2 solution capable of providing computing capacity expansion and privacy computing capabilities for any blockchain. GXChain supports the Plasma protocol, which will allow GXChain to improve the state model and subsequently imbue it with more innovative ideas while maintaining the consensus of the blockchain. The main goal of GXChain's future work will be to improve the design of and standardize the Plasma protocol.

Trustless Environment

TCP is a decentralized privacy computing platform, and GXChain is committed to building trust between data holders and data consumers in a trustless environment. Instead of following the traditional industry mode, GXChain uses the blockchain as the underlying infrastructure to solve the trust problem at value transfer level. At the same time, the platform has the basic attributes of being traceable, tamper-proof and possessing a smart contract. It uses TEE to provide a secure and trusted data computing environment at the bottom to solve the problem of data leakage.

As the markets for AI and big data continue to grow, Trusted Computing Protocol is a secure data computing protocol that can provide a solution for existing privacy concerns in these markets. GXChain aims not only to be a global leader in business applications but also to contribute to the development of underlying global technology development. The ultimate aim of the platform is to carry out complex computing under the premise of protecting data privacy, building trust between multi-participants in the data economy, and helping the big data and artificial intelligence industries to begin a new chapter of growth and public confidence that their sensitive data is secure.

About GXChain

As a leader in blockchain and the data economy, GXChain is a fundamental blockchain for the global data economy, designed to build a trusted data internet of value in the second quarter of 2019. Benefiting from DPoS based Graphene underlying architecture, GXChain possesses functions including G-ID, GVM, BaaS and Blockcity, which are convenient for application development. GXChain based DApp-Blockcity has more than two million verified users and provides abundant data for other DApp developers. GXChain launched Decentralized Data Marketplace, serving hundreds of Chinese enterprises. GXChain team independently developed its main net and launched it in June 2017. Based on decentralization, cryptography, and smart token design, GXChain provides a leading solution for the data economy by developing multiple trusted data modules. Trusted data on-chain, trusted data storage and trusted data exchange have been gradually realized with many commercialized applications.

