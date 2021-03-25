Gya Labs Expands Into The Personal Care Line, Starting With Skincare and Bodycare Essentials

DOVER, Del., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its 2021 expansion plans, Gya Labs has introduced a new skincare and bodycare collection to complement its existing aromatherapy and essential oil product range. Available now at the brand's website, the collection includes high quality and naturally-sourced face serums, a face oil and carrier oils.

Gya Labs Face Serums and Pure Carrier Oils

The new Gya Labs skincare collection includes five in-demand face serums and a face oil to suit a variety of skin types. For those looking to bring their skincare routines to the next level, we recommend using Gya Labs Blue Tansy Face Oil. This plant-based formula contains blue tansy extracts, renowned for its soothing properties and ideal for dry or sensitive skin types. Meanwhile for those with dry and mature skin, Gya Labs Hyaluronic Acid serves as an anti-aging elixir to keep complexions plump and youthful. It helps the skin retain moisture, which in turn improves skin elasticity for reduced wrinkles.

Gya Labs has brought in a range of seven pure carrier oils, ideal for use on its own or to be blended with essential oils. Packed with the nourishing Vitamin E, Gya Labs Organic Argan Oil is great for hydrating dry scalps and smoothing frizzy hair. When used in skincare, its nourishing properties make it ideal moisturizing dry, flaky skin. For those who have tired or mature skin, natural oils such as Gya Labs Organic Rosehip Oil can make all the difference. It may help to reduce signs of skin aging by firming up skin and fading fine lines to restore a supple, youthful complexion.

"Self-care is an important practice during times like these," says Felicia Lee, PR Manager for Gya Labs. "We believe that daily skincare routines have the potential to turn into rewarding self-care rituals that uplift the quality of life. It also allows you to step back for some much-needed reflection and relaxation."

Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Currently, the brand's collection includes a range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. For a skincare and bodycare treat, shop Gya Labs online at www.gyalabs.com where orders above US$70 enjoy a discount of 15% off and free shipping. Terms and conditions apply.

