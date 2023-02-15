GYBSY PARTNERS WITH HAPPSNOW TO LAUNCH DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE TICKETED EXPERIENCE

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the future of live events, Gybsy partners with HappsNow, an event management platform, to launch their first-ever digital collectible tickets to provide enhanced fan experience for live events.

Powered by Gybsy, a Web3 ticketing platform that leverages the Polygon blockchain to enhance the guest experience, HappsNow is creating a new interactive fan experience for ticket holders before, during and after events. The vision is to develop a greater connection between venues, artists, and fans that has felt out of touch since the early days of large-scale events. In addition to providing a limited-edition collectible keepsake for the attendee, the new ticketing solution allows HappsNow to create fan communities of digital collectible ticketholders that gain access to exclusive rewards, merchandise, entrance to events, meet and greets, premium seats, and more.

Gybsy's blockchain-based engine not only aims to enrich the live-event experience, but also benefits venues, ticketing platforms and performers by leveraging smart contract technology to address current ticketing problems with secondary resales and verification of purchasers. Secondary ticket sales and scalping have historically been transactions completely out of the control of the owners of an event. With Gybsy's technology, artists, venues and ticketing platforms can set, scale, and earn commissions from the secondary ticket sales as well as residual royalties on all digital collectible sales in perpetuity.

"With our integration with HappsNow, we are entering new terrain for fan experience," said Chris Khorsandi, Gybsy's CEO and Co-Founder. "With digital collectible tickets you can onboard fans into an immersive and interactive world driven by venues and artists. Gybsy seeks to accomplish this by introducing fans into this massive world of Web3, at the point of ticketing, by integrating with venues and ticketing platforms like HappsNow in a way that does not compete or interfere with the primary transaction but rather adds long-tail, accretive value."

"We are excited to partner with Gybsy and lead innovation to fan experience utilizing Web3 ticketing solutions," said Ryan McCann, CEO of HappsNow. "Our partnership will allow us to provide our client base the ability to control secondary sales as well as build a loyalty and rewards program utilizing the Gybsy platform."

About Gybsy

Gybsy is a ticketing software platform that leverages blockchain technology to offer a new era of event ticketing and elevate the guest experience. By utilizing blockchain, Gybsy is giving venues, ticketing platforms and performers the ability to jump start their Web3 campaigns and begin cultivating a community of dedicated followers and fans. By socializing the post-event experience, fans remain engaged even after the event has ended. For more information, visit gybsy.com. Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram.

About HappsNow

HappsNow is an end-to-end event management platform that provides tools such as ticketing, insights, marketing, support, CRM and more. HappsNow has customers both in the U.S. and internationally, including PGA Tour events, CHL team, top level auto racing, music venues and more. For more information, visit explore.happsnow.com.

SOURCE Gybsy