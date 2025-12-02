GyftPro Launches the First Social Gifting App That Uses AI to Bring Meaning Back to Gift-Giving

Called "the Pinterest of gift-giving," GyftPro uses relationship-aware AI to help people discover thoughtful gift ideas and stay connected year-round.

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GyftPro, the first AI-powered social gifting app, officially launches today with a mission to make gift-giving more thoughtful, more personal, and more connected. Positioned as "the Pinterest of gift-giving," GyftPro helps people discover, save, and share meaningful gift ideas for every relationship — bringing intention back into a tradition that has too often become stressful and transactional.

Watch how GyftPro brings intention, connection, and thoughtful gifting back into everyday life. A preview of the GyftPro social gifting app, featuring personalized AI recommendations, event planning tools, Co-Gyfters collaboration, and the GyftCoin rewards system. A user browses personalized gift ideas inside the GyftPro app, where AI-powered recommendations make thoughtful gifting simple and meaningful.

GyftPro was born from a simple but widespread problem: people want to give meaningful gifts, but modern life makes it harder to be intentional. "Gift-giving is one of the oldest ways we show love, appreciation, and connection. But in today's busy world, it's also become one of the most stressful," said Markus Gold, Founder & CEO of GyftPro. "We built GyftPro to bring intention back into gifting—using AI not to replace the human touch, but to strengthen it. Our vision is simple: every gift should feel personal, and every moment of giving should feel meaningful."

Unlike traditional shopping apps, GyftPro is centered around relationships. Its relationship-aware AI analyzes the connection between people—family, friends, partners, coworkers—and blends interests, life events, and emotional context to recommend gifts that genuinely fit the recipient. Users can create wishlists, visually organize gift ideas, plan upcoming events, and collaborate on group gifts through built-in social features that make gifting a shared and connected experience.

GyftPro also includes a unique rewards system called GyftCoin, allowing users to earn points as they engage—adding friends, saving gifts, creating events, and more. Users can redeem GyftCoin for discounts or donate it to partnered charities, turning everyday gifting into a cycle of giving back. This social give-back layer reinforces GyftPro's mission to make gifting not just easier, but more meaningful on a community level.

To support discovery, GyftPro integrates with top brands, e-commerce partners, and affiliate networks, offering a seamless experience from inspiration to purchase. Curated collections and AI-driven product recommendations mirror the familiar visual discovery flow of Pinterest, but with deeper personalization grounded in relationships rather than trends alone.

Launching just in time for the 2025 holiday season, GyftPro aims to redefine the gifting landscape by shifting the focus from last-minute shopping to deeper connection and intentional giving. The app is now available on both the App Store and Google Play.

About GyftPro

GyftPro is the first social gifting app designed to bring meaning back to gift-giving. Often described as "the Pinterest of gift-giving," GyftPro blends relationship-aware AI, visual discovery, and collaborative tools to help people find, save, and share thoughtful gift ideas for every relationship. With curated shopping, personalized recommendations, and tools that make gifting a shared experience, GyftPro makes it easy to celebrate the people you care about—anytime, for any occasion.

GyftPro is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

