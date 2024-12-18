Gym and Health Clubs Market to Grow by USD 20.58 Billion (2024-2028), Rising Gym Memberships Among Boomers and Millennials, AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global gym and health clubs market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.58 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.91% during the forecast period. Growing number of baby boomers and millennials joining gyms is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of health and wellness services. However, dearth of trained workforce poses a challenge. Key market players include 24 Hour Fitness USA LLC, Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym, Chelsea Piers LP, ClubCorp USA Inc., Crunch LLC, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Exos Works Inc., Life Time Inc., Metroflex Gym, Planet Fitness Inc., RSG Group GmbH, Scandinavian Fitness, Self Esteem Brands LLC, Temple gym, The Bay Clubs Co. LLC, UFC Gym, Virgin Active Ltd., and XSport Fitness.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gym and Health Clubs Market 2024-2028

Gym And Health Clubs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 20.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled 24 Hour Fitness USA LLC, Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym, Chelsea Piers LP, ClubCorp USA Inc., Crunch LLC, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Exos Works Inc., Life Time Inc., Metroflex Gym, Planet Fitness Inc., RSG Group GmbH, Scandinavian Fitness, Self Esteem Brands LLC, Temple gym, The Bay Clubs Co. LLC, UFC Gym, Virgin Active Ltd., and XSport Fitness

Market Driver

The gym and health clubs market is witnessing a significant trend towards integrating health and wellness services. This shift goes beyond just physical fitness, recognizing that overall health includes nutrition, mental health, and lifestyle choices. Many gyms now offer nutrition counseling, providing members access to dietitians for personalized meal plans. Mental health services, such as stress management and mindfulness programs, are also gaining popularity. Wellness initiatives, like sleep optimization workshops and stress reduction techniques, are becoming commonplace. This holistic approach to health drives market growth, as individuals seek sustainable and effective ways to achieve their fitness goals and enhance their quality of life.

The Gym and Health Club market is thriving, with a focus on membership fees, personal training, and instruction services. Health clubs and gyms offer various facility spaces, including hot yoga studios, metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, and day spas. Smart Fit, a fitness and well-being trend, integrates technology for virtual workouts and online courses. Fitness clubs cater to diverse needs, such as specialty exercise services for obese people and baby boomers. Total admission fees vary, with non-profit organizations offering affordable options. Profit-driven clubs invest in high-tech exercise machines and fitness equipment. Health awareness initiatives include healthy eating tips and digital health programs. Diseases like obesity drive demand for fitness regimens and physical activities, with group training and self-training options available. Overall, the market prioritizes fitness, health, and well-being for adults.

Market Challenges

The global gym and health club market has experienced significant growth due to increasing health consciousness among individuals. Renowned gyms and health clubs in countries like the UK, Germany , Brazil , and the US offer modern fitness equipment and personal trainers for members. However, a shortage of skilled trainers and supervisors is hindering the expansion of this industry. This workforce scarcity may limit the growth of gym and health club memberships during the forecast period. People seek gyms and health clubs for access to advanced workout tools and expert guidance from trainers. However, the lack of qualified personnel could hinder the industry's progression.

The gym and health club market faces several challenges, including the rise of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease due to poor dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles among adults, baby boomers, and even youngsters. To address this, multipurpose health and fitness clubs offer a range of services, including fitness facilities, specialty exercise services, group training, and self-training. Profit-driven and non-profit organizations alike invest in exercise machines, physical exercises, and healthy eating tips to cater to the growing demand for fitness and wellness. The global fitness industry is expanding, with digital health programs and e-health platforms becoming increasingly popular. However, challenges persist, such as the high total admission fees, limited individualized service offers, and the impact of unhealthy foods high in sugar on health-related variables like body mass index and overweight. To remain competitive, fitness clubs must offer proactive lifestyles through a variety of physical activities, meditation and yoga, and health awareness programs. The Gen X population seeks convenience and customized services, making it essential for clubs to adapt and innovate to meet their needs. Overall, the market presents both opportunities and challenges, requiring a strategic approach to meet the diverse needs of consumers and promote healthy living.

Segment Overview

This gym and health clubs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Membership fees

1.2 Personal training and instruction fees

1.3 Total admission fees Type 2.1 Private

2.2 Public Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Membership fees- Gyms and health clubs cater to the mass market by providing affordable memberships with basic amenities. Additional fees apply for premium services like yoga classes and pool access. Membership fees are determined by factors such as age, exercise types, class frequency, and facility inclusions. The health and fitness club industry is expanding rapidly, with over 63.1 million members in Europe by 2022, a 12.3% increase from 2021. To attract consumers, clubs offer exclusive membership packages and discounted yearly or monthly plans. The market trend includes the implementation of gym management software for membership tracking, communication, and event planning. Cloud-based solutions, like MINDBODY and RhinoFit, provide essential tools for managing people needs in gyms and fitness centers. This growth in gym enrollment will fuel the expansion of this market segment.

Research Analysis

The Gym and Health Clubs market encompasses various fitness facilities, including health clubs and gyms, that offer membership fees for access to facility spaces, exercise machines, and workout areas. These establishments provide instruction services through personal training, group training, and self-training, catering to the Gen X population and those seeking health awareness. Some health clubs and gyms offer online courses, digital health programs, and e-health platforms to expand their reach. Additional services include metabolic testing equipment, healthy eating tips, meditation and yoga, and hot yoga studios. Facilities may also house fitness equipment, physical exercises, and exercise machines for individualized service offers, addressing obesity and promoting overall wellness.

Market Research Overview

The Gym and Health Clubs market encompasses a variety of facilities that offer memberships for fitness, health, and well-being. Members pay fees for access to facility spaces, exercise machines, and workout areas. Personal training and instruction services are available for an additional cost. Health clubs often include medical exercise areas, day spas, and hot yoga studios. Some clubs offer metabolic testing equipment and specialized services for diseases such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Online courses, digital health programs, and e-health platforms are also becoming popular. The global fitness industry caters to adults of all ages, including baby boomers, with multipurpose health and fitness facilities, specialty exercise services, and individualized service offers. Sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits are driving the demand for fitness and wellness solutions. Fitness clubs provide a range of workouts, physical activities, and group training, as well as self-training options. Health awareness is a key factor, with a focus on healthy eating tips, fitness equipment, and body mass index monitoring. The market includes both profit-driven and non-profit organizations, with total admission fees varying widely. The industry continues to grow, driven by the increasing health concerns and the desire for proactive lifestyles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Membership Fees



Personal Training And Instruction Fees



Total Admission Fees

Type

Private



Public

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

