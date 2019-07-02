Gym Launch Co-Founders Pledge $1-Million to Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'After-School All-Stars'

"As a child I spent a lot of time in after school programming, and I owe my success as an entrepreneur and fitness competitor to the mentors I met through those programs," said Alex Hormozi, CEO of Gym Launch. "They paved the way for my success, and I want other children to have this same experience."

The donation will fund free Academic Readiness, Career Exploration, Health and Wellness, Visual and Performing Arts, and STEM after-school programs for low-income, underserved students across the nation.

"I started After-School All-Stars because I saw the need for programs to keep our kids safe and learning between 3 and 6 p.m.," said Arnold Schwarzenegger, founder of After-School All-Stars. "I couldn't be prouder about how we've grown to be a premier program provider recognized as the best in the business –– but we couldn't have done that without a lot of generosity."

The seventh annual Westime Charity Evening raised $5.3-million for After-School All-Stars nationwide programming. Since its inception, the fundraiser has raised $12.8-million.

Gym Launch helps gym owners acquire, serve, and retain customers. Since its inception in 2016, Gym Launch has helped over 1,700 gyms across four continents achieve success with its no-nonsense recommendations.

ABOUT AFTER-SCHOOL ALL-STARS:

Founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars (ASAS) is a leading national provider of year-round, school-based, free, comprehensive afterschool programs. The organization's mission is to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and in life. Every school day, students in low-income communities have access to free programs that allow them to increase academic readiness, explore career opportunities, implement regular health and wellness habits, practice visual and performing arts, and build STEM skills. 90,000+ children from 19 U.S. locations benefit: Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Newark, New York, North Texas, Orlando, Philadelphia & Camden, San Antonio, South Florida, Tampa Bay, Toledo, Washington D.C., Bay Area and Puget Sound. For more information, visit afterschoolallstars.org

