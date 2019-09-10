Gym Launch Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2019 International Business Awards®

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gym Launch was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Fastest-Growing company of the year category in The 16th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. Gym Launch won in the Fastest-Growing Company of the year category for Canada and the U.S.

After selling his chain of 6 gyms in 2016, Founder and Co-CEO of Gym Launch, Alex Hormozi, set out to help as many fellow gym owners as possible. Alex had figured out what most highly profitable businesses know; you need processes and systems. Everything from generating leads to retaining members needs to be distilled into a system that any member of the staff can replicate.

Turns out, the market responded. Gym Launch took the industry by storm. Since its inception in 2016, Gym Launch has experienced exponential growth - An 850% jump in 2017 and another 525% boom in 2018.

Now Gym Launch is a $30 million a year business with over 100 full-time employees.

In fact, the clients of Gym Launch have grossed $1 Billion in sales using the processes and systems Alex teaches.

Even more impressive; the average revenue for a client of Gym Launch has reached an amazing $594k with 40+ new 7 figure gyms.

You'd be mistaken to think that Alex has done all of this on his own. He hasn't. His wife and Co-CEO, Leila Hormozi, is equally responsible for the success of Gym Launch. While Alex is the brainchild of flooding gyms with new members and systematically increasing revenue, Leila is an operational wizard.

Together they have built a business that has revolutionized an industry and given hope and freedom to thousands of local small business owners.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

Here's what some of the judges had to say about Gym Launch's entry:

"Remarkable growth, credible achievements and good contribution to the society."

"Really impressive growth numbers! Great Job!"

"Marvelous achievements by Gym Launch- such a clever idea particularly in a world where all major cities have handfuls of gyms, fitness centers and other health related options. To be able attract those numbers for their clients in such a high demand industry has evidentially proved extremely successful."

"Impressive growth in a niche market, and shows good corporate citizenship."

"The company has performed impressively in the last three years. The revenue and head count is truly remarkable. It is safe to say that the fewest companies grow to reach their true potential in such a short time."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Gym Launch

In just three years, Gym Launch has grossed more than $1 billion in sales and more than $30 million in annual revenue; managed a team of 100 employees; published an industry-leading book, Gym Launch Secrets; produced a weekly podcast featuring entrepreneurial insight; and launched a successful supplement system, "Prestige Labs."

Even more impressive is the impact Gym Launch has had on gyms worldwide. Alex & Leila's tactics have helped 2,000 gym owners across the world obtain an average annual revenue of $594,000.

SOURCE Gym Launch