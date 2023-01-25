Gym management software market size to increase by USD 149.32 million: North America will account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gym Management Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.12% and register an incremental growth of USD 149.32 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

ABC Fitness Solutions: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to update member profiles and billing information for clients.

ClubReady LLC: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to scale operations, utilize smart communications, and implement payment processes.

Clubworx Pty Ltd.: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to automate client administration, enhance member services, and implement the scheduling of classes as per requirement.

EZ Facility Inc.: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to implement gym scheduling tasks for clients and maintain an automated billing system covering administrative tasks.

Fisikal Ltd.: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to implement bookings and payments, assessments, programs, and implement billing information.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global gym management software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the number of gyms and the growing smartphone penetration are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the demand for gym management software, benefits associated with the use of gym management software, and the growing mergers and acquisitions. However, data privacy issues are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, APAC, , , and and . held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on application, the market is segmented into gyms, health clubs, and sports clubs

What are the key data covered in this gym management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gym management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the gym management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gym management software market vendors

Gym Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 149.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABC Fitness Solutions, ClubReady LLC, Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZ Facility Inc., Fisikal Ltd., Glofox, Gym Assistant, Gymdesk, IGYMSOFT, Jivine, MINDBODY Inc., Omnify Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, The Loop Enterprises LLC, Treshna Enterprses Ltd., Virtuagym, WellnessLiving Systems Inc., Wellyx, Xplor Technologies, and Zen Planner LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

