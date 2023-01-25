Gym management software market size to increase by USD 149.32 million: North America will account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 25, 2023, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gym Management Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.12% and register an incremental growth of USD 149.32 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The gym management software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- ABC Fitness Solutions: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to update member profiles and billing information for clients.
- ClubReady LLC: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to scale operations, utilize smart communications, and implement payment processes.
- Clubworx Pty Ltd.: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to automate client administration, enhance member services, and implement the scheduling of classes as per requirement.
- EZ Facility Inc.: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to implement gym scheduling tasks for clients and maintain an automated billing system covering administrative tasks.
- Fisikal Ltd.: The company offers gym management software, which is designed to implement bookings and payments, assessments, programs, and implement billing information.
- Glofox
- Gym Assistant
- Gymdesk
- IGYMSOFT
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global gym management software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the number of gyms and the growing smartphone penetration are driving the growth of the regional market.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the demand for gym management software, benefits associated with the use of gym management software, and the growing mergers and acquisitions. However, data privacy issues are hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market segmentation
- Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on application, the market is segmented into gyms, health clubs, and sports clubs
Related Reports:
The property management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 49.45 billion. The adherence to industry and government regulations for property listings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as changing skill requirements for the adoption of emerging technologies may impede the market growth.
The hotel and hospitality management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,176.2 million. The reduction in overall operational costs is major driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth, although factors such as the complications in changeover from the traditional system may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this gym management software market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gym management software market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the gym management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gym management software market vendors
Gym Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
160
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.12%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 149.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
17.69
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABC Fitness Solutions, ClubReady LLC, Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZ Facility Inc., Fisikal Ltd., Glofox, Gym Assistant, Gymdesk, IGYMSOFT, Jivine, MINDBODY Inc., Omnify Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, The Loop Enterprises LLC, Treshna Enterprses Ltd., Virtuagym, WellnessLiving Systems Inc., Wellyx, Xplor Technologies, and Zen Planner LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global gym management software market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gym management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Gyms and health clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Gyms and health clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Gyms and health clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Gyms and health clubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Gyms and health clubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Sports clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Sports clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Sports clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Sports clubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Sports clubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ABC Fitness Solutions
- Exhibit 108: ABC Fitness Solutions - Overview
- Exhibit 109: ABC Fitness Solutions - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: ABC Fitness Solutions - Key news
- Exhibit 111: ABC Fitness Solutions - Key offerings
- 12.4 ClubReady LLC
- Exhibit 112: ClubReady LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: ClubReady LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: ClubReady LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Clubworx Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: Clubworx Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Clubworx Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Clubworx Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 EZ Facility Inc.
- Exhibit 118: EZ Facility Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: EZ Facility Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: EZ Facility Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Fisikal Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Fisikal Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Fisikal Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Fisikal Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Glofox
- Exhibit 124: Glofox - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Glofox - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Glofox - Key offerings
- 12.9 Gym Assistant
- Exhibit 127: Gym Assistant - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Gym Assistant - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Gym Assistant - Key offerings
- 12.10 IGYMSOFT
- Exhibit 130: IGYMSOFT - Overview
- Exhibit 131: IGYMSOFT - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: IGYMSOFT - Key offerings
- 12.11 Jivine
- Exhibit 133: Jivine - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Jivine - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Jivine - Key offerings
- 12.12 MINDBODY Inc.
- Exhibit 136: MINDBODY Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: MINDBODY Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: MINDBODY Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Perfect Gym Solutions SA
- Exhibit 139: Perfect Gym Solutions SA - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Perfect Gym Solutions SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Perfect Gym Solutions SA - Key offerings
- 12.14 The Loop Enterprises LLC
- Exhibit 142: The Loop Enterprises LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 143: The Loop Enterprises LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: The Loop Enterprises LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 Treshna Enterprses Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Treshna Enterprses Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Treshna Enterprses Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Treshna Enterprses Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 WellnessLiving Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 148: WellnessLiving Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: WellnessLiving Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: WellnessLiving Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Xplor Technologies
- Exhibit 151: Xplor Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Xplor Technologies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Xplor Technologies - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 157: Research methodology
- Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 159: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article