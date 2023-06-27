Gym Management Software Market to Grow by 12.12% from 2022 to 2027; Benefits Associated with the use of gym management software drive Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gym management software market is estimated to grow by USD 149.32 million during 2023-2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), application (gyms, health clubs, and sports clubs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The fitness and gym management software market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cloud-based sector is experiencing rapid growth as businesses prioritize cost reduction and seek to improve the flexibility, agility, and efficiency of their marketing operations. Cloud computing solutions are being adopted by businesses to develop cost-effective and adaptable IT solutions for storing digital content and media files. By utilizing a cloud gym management solution, gym members gain access to a member portal on the gym's website where they can conveniently make bookings and add payments to their accounts. Benefits associated with the use of gym management software are major drivers shaping the fitness and gym management software market. The demand for gym management software in gyms and fitness centers has witnessed growth owing to the benefits it offers. A significant advantage of gym management software solutions is that they minimize the time employees need to spend on repetitive and time-consuming administrative tasks, which were previously done manually. These software programs not only attract a larger customer base to the gym but also keep existing customers informed about new activities. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gym Management Software Market

Gym Management Software Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, ABC Fitness Solutions, ClubReady LLC, Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZ Facility Inc., Fisikal Ltd., Glofox, Gym Assistant, Gymdesk, IGYMSOFT, Jivine, MINDBODY Inc., Omnify Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, The Loop Enterprises LLC, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, WellnessLiving Systems Inc., Wellyx, Xplor Technologies, and Zen Planner LLC

: 15+, ABC Fitness Solutions, ClubReady LLC, Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZ Facility Inc., Fisikal Ltd., Glofox, Gym Assistant, Gymdesk, IGYMSOFT, Jivine, MINDBODY Inc., Omnify Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, The Loop Enterprises LLC, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, WellnessLiving Systems Inc., Wellyx, Xplor Technologies, and Zen Planner LLC Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), application (gyms, health clubs, and sports clubs), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the gym management software market, request a sample report

Gym management software market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - ABC Fitness Solutions, ClubReady LLC, Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZ Facility Inc., Fisikal Ltd., Glofox, Gym Assistant, Gymdesk, IGYMSOFT, Jivine, MINDBODY Inc., Omnify Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, The Loop Enterprises LLC, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, WellnessLiving Systems Inc., Wellyx, Xplor Technologies, and Zen Planner LLC

Gym Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rise in the number of fitness centers and health clubs is the major trend shaping the fitness and gym management software market. The market is experiencing a positive impact from the rising prevalence of obesity worldwide. Urban lifestyles characterized by changes in dietary habits, such as the consumption of junk food and high-calorie diets, have contributed to the increase in obesity rates.

Moreover, to tackle weight gain and prioritize their health, individuals are increasingly turning to gyms. As a result, there has been a surge in the number of gyms in urban areas driving the demand for gym management software.

Key challenges

Data privacy is a challenging factor hindering the adoption of gym management software. Vendors face a significant challenge in maintaining cloud security, given the sensitivity of the cloud to threats such as online hacking and security breaches. The open architecture and shared resources of cloud-based data storage systems make them an easy target for hackers.

Furthermore, client data containing sensitive information like health statistics, gym visit schedules, and trainer details are stored. The unauthorized disclosure of such personal data can have detrimental effects on the customer's trust and relationship with the gym. Vendors are actively working to improve the network's security mechanisms and strengthen overall security measures.

Drivers & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Gym Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gym management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gym management software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gym management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gym management software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The procurement software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2027. The procurement software market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,903.04 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premises), end-user (retail and e-commerce, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and automotive, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in e-commerce and the organized retail industry is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The time-tracking software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.05% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,599.62 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing need for workforce management is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Gym Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 149.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Fitness Solutions, ClubReady LLC, Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZ Facility Inc., Fisikal Ltd., Glofox, Gym Assistant, Gymdesk, IGYMSOFT, Jivine, MINDBODY Inc., Omnify Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, The Loop Enterprises LLC, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, WellnessLiving Systems Inc., Wellyx, Xplor Technologies, and Zen Planner LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gym management software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gym management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Gyms and health clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Gyms and health clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Gyms and health clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Gyms and health clubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Gyms and health clubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Sports clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Sports clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Sports clubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Sports clubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Sports clubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABC Fitness Solutions

Exhibit 108: ABC Fitness Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 109: ABC Fitness Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: ABC Fitness Solutions - Key news



Exhibit 111: ABC Fitness Solutions - Key offerings

12.4 ClubReady LLC

Exhibit 112: ClubReady LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: ClubReady LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: ClubReady LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Clubworx Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Clubworx Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Clubworx Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Clubworx Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 EZ Facility Inc.

Exhibit 118: EZ Facility Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: EZ Facility Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: EZ Facility Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Fisikal Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Fisikal Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Fisikal Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Fisikal Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Glofox

Exhibit 124: Glofox - Overview



Exhibit 125: Glofox - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Glofox - Key offerings

12.9 Gym Assistant

Exhibit 127: Gym Assistant - Overview



Exhibit 128: Gym Assistant - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Gym Assistant - Key offerings

12.10 IGYMSOFT

Exhibit 130: IGYMSOFT - Overview



Exhibit 131: IGYMSOFT - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: IGYMSOFT - Key offerings

12.11 Jivine

Exhibit 133: Jivine - Overview



Exhibit 134: Jivine - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Jivine - Key offerings

12.12 MINDBODY Inc.

Exhibit 136: MINDBODY Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: MINDBODY Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: MINDBODY Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Perfect Gym Solutions SA

Exhibit 139: Perfect Gym Solutions SA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Perfect Gym Solutions SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Perfect Gym Solutions SA - Key offerings

12.14 The Loop Enterprises LLC

Exhibit 142: The Loop Enterprises LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: The Loop Enterprises LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: The Loop Enterprises LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Treshna Enterprses Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Treshna Enterprses Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Treshna Enterprses Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Treshna Enterprses Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 WellnessLiving Systems Inc.

Exhibit 148: WellnessLiving Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: WellnessLiving Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: WellnessLiving Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Xplor Technologies

Exhibit 151: Xplor Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 152: Xplor Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Xplor Technologies - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio