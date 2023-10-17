Gymboree and Brand Ambassador Mandy Moore Unveil Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Iconic Children's Apparel Brand, in partnership with actress, singer, and philanthropist, Mandy Moore, release capsule collection, available to shop now

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model, announces the exciting launch of Gymboree XO Mandy Moore – a limited-edition capsule collection designed and created in partnership with Mandy Moore, actress, singer, philanthropist, and Mom of two and exclusively sold through their iconic heritage brand, Gymboree. The capsule collection is the culmination of the year-long partnership between Gymboree and their 2023 Brand Ambassador, Mandy Moore.

The 45-piece collection was imagined by Mandy Moore, inspired by her boys, Gus and Ozzie, and brought to the millennial shopper audience by Gymboree. Taking inspiration from her time on the east coast with her two young boys, Ms. Moore co-designed her Gymboree collection by channeling her own parenting expertise and sense of style, while actively listening and taking note of the "wants" and "needs" of Gymboree's engaged social audience. Each piece of the collection features quality fabrics, traditional details and a timelessness that are stitched with a little "moore" love.

"As a mom of two young boys, the opportunity to create my first-ever, limited-time, capsule collection with Gymboree was so special and meaningful to me. I am so aligned with Gymboree's mission in nurturing a world where kids can be kids – being free to run, play, explore, dream and imagine. This capsule collection captures the little wonders of childhood, most specifically, during the winter season. When designing this collection with the Gymboree team, my inspiration came to me during my and the boys' time on the east coast for another project I was working on. Seeing Gus experience a true winter – seeing him see the beautiful snowfall through his eyes – it was truly magical," said Mandy Moore. "The Gymboree XO Mandy Moore collection is for everyone – Moms who love to dress their littles in the most adorable outfits like me, families who match and make every moment memorable – gifters, grandparents – everyone!"

"We are so proud of our partnership with Mandy Moore. We've been working closely with Mandy over the past year in creating this very special limited-edition collection. The Gymboree XO Mandy Moore collection was developed to meet the wants and needs of our millennial audience and her growing family, including bow-to-toe styles that provide ease, value, and timeless style. We're excited to unveil this collection to the world, and we know our customers – both new and existing – will love it as much as we do!" said Maegan Markee, Brand President at Gymboree.

Ranging in size from newborn to size 12, the collection includes:

Baby Layettes & Blanket: Cozy, cable knits made for the softest touch when dressing babies.

Sweaters: Warm and welcoming chunky sweaters in soft classic solids, fair isle and plaid patterns.

Bottoms: Easy pull-on cargos, corduroys, leggings, and skirts, featuring details stitched with love.

Dresses: Soft, timeless feminine dresses made to mix-and-match with sibling styles.

Outerwear: Two sherpa-lined jackets in a creamy warm palette with button down exterior.

Pajamas: Warm, soft, and cozy Gymmies with snow-day snuggles in mind.

Matching Family Styles: Made-to-match ready-to-wear styles for Mom, Dad, kid and pet!

"The collection is classic and timeless – the cozy cable knits, fair isle and plaid pattern, soft color palette, sweet little details – there is just so much to love about this collection!" continues Ms. Moore.

The Gymboree XO Mandy Moore limited-edition capsule collection includes made-to-match outfits made to celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. Specializing in classic bow-to-toe dressing, the Gymboree XO Mandy Moore Collection offers families quality clothing ranging in sizes newborn to adult XXL, all at affordable prices starting at $19.95.

Available for purchase now, the Gymboree XO Mandy Moore Collection can be purchased on www.Gymboree.com and on Gymboree's Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/Gymboree.

For more information on Gymboree, partnerships and to purchase all of your special occasion outfitting needs, please visit www.Gymboree.com and follow @Gymboree on Instagram and Facebook.

About Gymboree

Gymboree creates colorful, playful, head-to-toe children's clothing collections that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. Part of The Children's Place's family of brands, Gymboree collections incorporate themes that come to life through vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics. The Gymboree brand is available online at www.Gymboree.com, at more than 200 Children's Place retail locations in the United States and Canada and at www.Amazon.com/Gymboree.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes four digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 16 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children's Place is proud to be a women-led Company, including industry-leading gender diversity in senior management and throughout all levels of its workforce, and of its commitment to sustainable business practices that benefit its customers, associates, investors, suppliers and the communities it serves. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality apparel, accessories and footwear predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: "The Children's Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade", and "PJ Place". For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com , www.gymboree.com , www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com , as well as the Company's social media channels on Instagram , Facebook , X, formerly known as Twitter , YouTube and Pinterest .

