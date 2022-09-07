Gymboree Launches Holiday Collaboration with Mandy Moore

Iconic Children's Apparel Brand teams up with actress, singer and philanthropist, Mandy Moore for the Holidays!

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced an exciting holiday collaboration between actress, singer, philanthropist, and mom, Mandy Moore, and their iconic Gymboree brand. Gymboree is thrilled to announce Moore's return as an ambassador for its Holiday 2022 campaign.

Photo Credit: Gymboree

Starring in the holiday 2022 campaign, Mandy Moore, her husband, Taylor Goldsmith and their 18 month old son, Gus, celebrate the spirit of the holiday season, unveiling the first of the two-part exclusive holiday collaboration. Gymboree's Holiday collections feature bright and festive styles for the whole family, available in newborn – 12 sizes for children and XS – XXL sizes for adults. Made with colorful, ultra-soft fabrics, all styles modeled by Mandy Moore and her family are perfect for holiday family photos and all the special events of the season.

"I am beyond excited to continue the partnership with Gymboree. This campaign is even more special to me, as it was our last photoshoot as a family of three! The Gymboree holiday collection has something for everyone – whether you are dressing the family for holiday photos or gifting for friends. As a mom of a young boy, and one more on the way, it is so important to consider timeless quality and comfort, just as much as style, when getting them dressed for these special occasions," said Moore." Ms. Moore joins forces with Gymboree in its effort to give back to communities in need, extending her role as a brand and charitable ambassador. "I have always been passionate about advocating for causes, especially ones that support children. During my initial meetings with Gymboree, their work in giving back to children in underserved communities was something that really stood out to me. I knew I wanted to get more involved in this with them, and I'm proud to be part of Gymboree's commitment in furthering this work into the holiday season."

"Children are at the core of everything we do at Gymboree. Our foundation is built on celebrating childhood and providing to those who need it most. The holiday season represents a time of spreading joy, family togetherness and, most importantly, giving back," said Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Gymboree. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Mandy Moore and her family again. This holiday collection is so special, and designed for everyone. This partnership is even more meaningful as we join forces to provide clothing and support to families and children across the nation this season."

The first of the two-part exclusive holiday 2022 collection is now available for purchase at www.Gymboree.com or on Gymboree's Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/Gymboree. Part-two of this collection is scheduled to launch later this fall. For further information on Gymboree, partnerships and to purchase all of your special occasion outfitting needs, please visit www.Gymboree.com and follow @Gymboree on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Gymboree

Gymboree creates colorful, playful, head-to-toe children's clothing collections that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. A brand of The Children's Place, Gymboree collections incorporate themes that come to life through vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics. The Gymboree brand is available online at www.Gymboree.com and at more than 200 Children's Place retail locations in the United States and Canada.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree" and "Sugar & Jade" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and, as of July 30, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's seven international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

