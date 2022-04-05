Gymboree Partners with Mandy Moore and Her Family to Give Back This Easter

Gymboree, the iconic Children's Apparel Brand, Donates Clothing to Delivering Good, a Non-Profit Organization that Helps Children and Families in Need

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced a new collaboration between Gymboree and actress, singer and philanthropist, Mandy Moore, her 1-year old son, Gus, and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, to help spread joy this Easter season by supporting children and families in need.

"With Gus now over a year old, we can't wait to share all the special memory making traditions Easter brings, from decorating eggs to egg hunts to leaving treats for the Easter bunny, with a special emphasis on providing support to those in need. We're excited to join Gymboree this Easter in giving back," said Mandy Moore.

Gymboree is pleased to continue its work with Delivering Good , a nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. This Easter, Gymboree will donate clothing items to children in need to support families across the country. Through these donations, Gymboree hopes to spread joy by helping families dress for all the special moments the season brings.

Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Gymboree said, "We are thrilled to partner with Mandy Moore, her family, and Delivering Good, our long time philanthropic partner, to support children and families in need this season. Gymboree's foundation is built upon capturing the essence of childhood. We recognize that childhood passes by in a moment, and because of this, we want families to capture the memories that will last forever. This Easter, it is important to us to partner with philanthropist, Mandy Moore, and continue our partnership with Delivering Good, to outfit and bring joy to families. From everyone at Gymboree, Delivering Good and Mandy Moore and her family, we wish everyone a Happy Easter."

"For more than 35 years, we have been connecting the generosity of the retail industry with those who struggle with poverty and other tragedy, said Delivering Good's interim CEO, Gary F. Simmons. This donation will help ensure that families of all means will have the opportunity to celebrate the season with new attire for their children. While it may seem small, a new outfit for a child that rarely, if ever, receives something new can be a very big deal. We are grateful to Gymboree and Mandy Moore for helping us make the holiday a little brighter for the families and children we serve."

Made to celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion, Gymboree's collections are available in size newborn – 12. Gymboree specializes in classic bow-to-toe dressing, including all the details families need to complete their look, including shoes, bowties, hats, hair accessories, and more.

To continue the Easter celebration, Gymboree will also be sponsoring 'The Ultimate Easter Basket Giveaway' with the help of Mandy Moore. The prize is valued at over $1,000 and will be comprised of a basket of goodies for Mom and her littles to enjoy, including a $250 Gymboree gift card and more. To enter to win, please visit @Gymboree on Instagram for official details.

For further information on Gymboree, 'The Ultimate Easter Basket Giveaway', partnerships, and to purchase all of your special occasion outfitting needs, please visit www.Gymboree.com and follow @Gymboree on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Gymboree

Gymboree creates colorful, playful, head-to-toe children's clothing collections that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. A brand of The Children's Place, Gymboree collections incorporate themes that come to life through vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics. The Gymboree brand is available online at www.Gymboree.com and at more than 100 Children's Place retail locations in the United States and Canada.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree" and "Sugar & Jade" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com , www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and, as of January 29, 2022, the Company had 672 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's seven international franchise partners had 211 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 1,000 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE The Children’s Place, Inc.