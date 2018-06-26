gymGO and FitNimbus join forces to bring a comprehensive business management and virtual training platform to fitness professionals

Donavan Cox, Co-Founder and Chief Training Officer at gymGO, had a vision to use technology to help fitness professionals train anywhere. Teaming up with one of his clients and former telecom executive, Earl Scott, they co-founded the company and launched the first generation gymGO training platform in 2016 with Scott serving as CEO. Influenced by more than 25 years in the fitness industry, Cox saw an opportunity for technology to help fitness entrepreneurs scale their business through multi-modal virtual training. "In 2016, we were focused on leveraging technology to expand the delivery of personal and group training. By listening to our early clients, we learned that the administrative burdens of building and managing a training business remained a significant barrier to adoption," says Cox.

Justin Fassio, Co-Founder of FitNimbus and newly appointed Chief Product and Strategy Officer at gymGO, had a vision to help fitness professionals build and maintain a sustainable business. Fassio's deep understanding of the challenges fitness professionals face on a daily basis is informed by more than 20 years of experience in the fitness and wellness industry. Fassio teamed up with one of his boot camp clients who had a strong background in application development in the education and healthcare sectors, Charles Sterling. Together, Fassio and Sterling developed a cloud-based billing, scheduling and customer management solution for fitness and wellness professionals in 2017 to help centrally manage and grow their business.

With similar goals in mind, gymGO and FitNimbus joined forces in early 2018 to develop the next generation of gymGO. Combining FitNimbus' business management solution with gymGO's innovative streaming video platform creates a comprehensive business solution that gives trainers all the tools they need to increase efficiency in training clients and manage the complex scheduling and billing components of a personal training business.

"We are empowering the trainer to centrally manage their business, expand their reach and deliver an exceptional client experience. With gymGO II, trainers are able to manage and grow their business in less time and deliver a service at a lower cost to the client; all while enabling the trainer to significantly increase overall revenue. It's a win-win for all." says Fassio.

The newly expanded gymGO leadership team will be onsite during the 2018 IDEA World Convention to demonstrate how they are harnessing technology like never before to support the unique needs of the fitness and wellness professionals market.

About gymGO

Created by top trainers, gymGO's mission is to help fitness and wellness professionals reach more, train more and earn more through a comprehensive business management solution and innovative virtual training platform. gymGO's platform serves as a one-stop shop for trainers to manage, run and grow their business.

