GYMGUYZ Brings Convenient, Customized and Creative Workouts to Homes and Businesses in Monmouth and Ocean County, New Jersey

Leading Personal Training Brand Debuts May 4, Changing Lives of People of all Fitness Levels

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training brand, is opening in Monmouth and Ocean County, NJ and motivating people to live a more active lifestyle. GYMGUYZ will bring accountability and support straight to people's homes and businesses through a variety of customized programs, from weight loss, to sports conditioning, to senior fitness, and everything in between.

The new GYMGUYZ is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Alex Hunt. A former D1 heavyweight wrestler at Duke University, Hunt has spent the majority of his professional career in asset management and consulting. Seeing the need for training at the convenience of one's own home, Hunt found the GYMGUYZ and decided to bring the service to his neighbors in Monmouth and Ocean County.

"The GYMGUYZ is a unique service that will allow people to improve their wellness and get in better shape right at the comfort of their home with a certified trainer," said Hunt. "People are used to services coming directly to their home and I'm excited to help make personal training more convenient in New Jersey."

To celebrate the launch, GYMGUYZ will be hosting a grand opening event at The Great Lawn (near Pier Village) from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce and a fundraiser involving a big check donation to local charity, Sylvia's Children. A 20-minute live workout session is also planned for all interested attendees with a DJ and food truck set to attend.

GYMGUYZ utilizes a fleet of vans to bring the personal trainer, equipment, and workout right to their customers' doors. The incredible convenience of the service along with its highly customized workouts create dramatic results for clients looking to work out more frequently and consistently. GYMGUYZ's Certified Personal Trainers are experts in using GYMGUYZ methodologies, and they employ various techniques and tools to ensure that no two workouts are ever the same, but are always fun and challenging. GYMGUYZ has no contracts or monthly fees and the first session is always free.

GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including cardio fitness, sports conditioning, group fitness, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals.

GYMGUYZ services nearly 1,000 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as in-home workouts grow in popularity. Due to its success and diverse client base, GYMGUYZ has launched new fitness programs outside of in-home workouts, now offering B2B Fitness Programs at corporations, schools and senior living centers.

For more information on GYMGUYZ in New Jersey, please go to www.gymguyz.com/monmouth-county or call 201-482-7442.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now servicing nearly 1,000 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 25 locations by the end of 2022. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman Public Relations | (630) 484-0797 | [email protected]

SOURCE GYMGUYZ