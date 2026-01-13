GYMGUYZ Brings In-Home and On-Site Workouts to East Bay & Tri-Valley

Mobile Fitness Franchise Celebrates Official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on January 14

EAST BAY, Calif. and TRI-VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is now serving the East Bay and Tri-Valley communities in California. GYMGUYZ utilizes a fleet of bright red, branded vehicles to bring certified personal trainers, equipment, and workouts right to customers' doors. The incredible convenience of the service, along with its highly customized workouts, creates dramatic results for clients looking to start a new fitness routine or work out more frequently and consistently.

To mark its official launch, GYMGUYZ East Bay & Tri-Valley will host a ribbon cutting and community event on Wednesday, January 14, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at KeyPoint Credit Union, located at 7901 Amador Valley Blvd. in Dublin. The "New Year, New You" themed event will invite Chamber members and community residents to enjoy fitness demonstrations, networking opportunities, and interactive experiences designed to support wellness in the new year.

Meet the Owner

The new GYMGUYZ location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Kevin Low, serving communities from Hayward through Oakland and across the Tri-Valley. Kevin brings a blend of corporate experience, crisis management expertise, and a personal passion for fitness. After spending years in the corporate world, he began exploring franchise ownership as a way to build long-term stability and invest in a business he could truly believe in.

Kevin has observed a growing trend among his local community: Residents aren't just looking to lose weight; they want to move better, build strength, and stay active for daily life, long-term health, and injury prevention. GYMGUYZ East Bay & Tri-Valley meets this demand by customizing every workout to the individual, offering a flexible, results-driven approach that works for clients of all ages and fitness levels.

"Too many people struggle to stay consistent with fitness because of time, access, or convenience," said Low. "GYMGUYZ removes those barriers, bringing customized workouts directly to people and helping them build strength, mobility, and overall wellness on their own terms."

The GYMGUYZ Difference

GYMGUYZ offers a wide range of customized fitness programs—including strength training, cardio, sports conditioning, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling—to help individuals reach their health and wellness goals. Training sessions are available for individuals as well as groups such as couples and families. All sessions are led by nationally certified personal trainers, who bring expertise, motivation, and a variety of techniques to every session.

No two workouts are ever the same, but each one is designed to be both effective and engaging. Unlike traditional gyms, GYMGUYZ has no monthly membership fees, and the first session is always free.

Currently, GYMGUYZ serves over 1,300 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as in-home and on-site workouts grow in popularity. Due to its success in the consumer market, GYMGUYZ has recently expanded its capabilities outside of in-home workouts, now offering fitness programs at corporations, schools, hospitals, and residential communities, including apartment complexes and senior living centers.

For more information on GYMGUYZ in East Bay & Tri-Valley, please visit https://www.gymguyz.com/east-bay/ or call (925) 320-6136.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises. The fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S., GYMGUYZ is now servicing over 1,300 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

