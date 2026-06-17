GYMGUYZ Debuts in Northeast Sacramento, Celebrating Grand Opening July 4

World's Largest In-Home and On-Site Personal Training Franchise Brings Customized Fitness Programs to the Greater Sacramento Area

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, has officially launched its first Sacramento-area location and is now serving clients throughout Northeast Sacramento and surrounding communities. Known for its fleet of iconic bright-red vehicles, GYMGUYZ delivers certified personal trainers, professional-grade equipment, and fully customized workouts directly to clients' homes, offices, residential communities, and outdoor spaces, eliminating common barriers to fitness like travel time, crowded gyms, and uncertainty about where to start.

To celebrate its official launch, GYMGUYZ Sacramento Northeast will connect with the local community at the Roseville 4th of July Parade and Celebration in Royer Park. Local owner David Bridgman invites Sacramento-area residents to join the festivities, which will include a 5K run, parade, and family-friendly activities throughout the day. The launch celebration will continue July 7 with an official Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at Vernon Street Town Square.

Bridgman brings a strong background in sales leadership, business development, and team management to his new role as owner of GYMGUYZ Sacramento Northeast. After building his career in the wine and spirits industry, he became increasingly focused on living a healthier, more active lifestyle. That personal shift inspired him to turn his passion for fitness, athletics, and helping others into a business rooted in service, accountability, and community impact.

He was drawn to GYMGUYZ because the brand gives him the ability to combine the strength of a national fitness franchise with the personal connection of a locally owned business. Through GYMGUYZ Sacramento Northeast, Bridgman is focused on helping busy professionals, families, seniors, youth athletes, and people of all fitness levels remove the common obstacles that prevent them from staying active — including lack of time, gym intimidation, and the challenge of building a consistent routine.

"Sacramento is full of people who want to feel stronger, healthier, and more confident, but getting to the gym is not always realistic with work, family, and everyday life," said Bridgman. "GYMGUYZ solves that problem by bringing the trainer, the equipment, and a customized workout plan directly to the client. I'm excited to bring this concept to the Northeast Sacramento area and help people of all ages, backgrounds, and fitness levels take control of their health in a way that is convenient, supportive, and personal."

GYMGUYZ Sacramento Northeast will offer customized fitness programs for individuals, couples, families, small groups, seniors, youth and teen athletes, and local organizations. Programs may include strength training, cardio, weight loss and toning, sports conditioning, senior fitness, youth fitness, assisted stretch, and general nutrition guidance. Every session is led by a nationally accredited Certified Personal Trainer and customized around the client's goals, fitness level, schedule, and available space.

Unlike a traditional gym, GYMGUYZ brings the workout directly to the client's home, office, residential community, or outdoor space. Trainers arrive with professional-grade fitness equipment in the brand's signature red vehicles, allowing clients to experience a fully guided personal training session without the commute, crowds, or guesswork of a gym environment.

With its launch in Sacramento Northeast, GYMGUYZ is giving local residents a more convenient and personalized way to build strength, improve mobility, increase energy, and stay consistent with their health goals.

For more information on GYMGUYZ in Sacramento Northeast, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/sacramento-northeast-ca/ or call (916) 530-2531.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world, bringing the workout directly to clients through convenient, customized, and creative fitness experiences. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver personalized workouts led by expert trainers right to customers' doors. As the #1 in-home personal training concept, GYMGUYZ services thousands of cities internationally across the United States and United Kingdom. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit www.gymguyz.com

Contact: Charlotte Whittier | Fishman Public Relations | 240-704-0500 | [email protected]

SOURCE GYMGUYZ