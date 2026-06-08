Local Veterans Launch GYMGUYZ to Deliver Convenient, Customized Workouts Across Northwest Washington

Leading Personal Training Brand Changing Lives of People of all Fitness Levels in the Northwest Washington Area

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is expanding to now serve the Northwest Washington area starting on June 20. Known for its fleet of bright red, branded vehicles, GYMGUYZ brings certified personal trainers, equipment, and fully customized workouts directly to clients' homes, offices, and outdoor spaces. By eliminating the barriers of traditional gyms, the brand makes it easier than ever for people to stay consistent with their fitness routines and achieve meaningful, lasting results.

Certified Trainers Bring Personalized, In-Home Fitness to the Region

The new GYMGUYZ location is owned and operated by Steven and Vanessa Hilton, certified personal trainers and military veterans who share a passion for fitness and community wellness. Steven served in the infantry, while Vanessa began her military career as a Combat Medic and later served as a Military Police Officer. Together, they are dedicated to helping others improve their health and reach their fitness goals.

Steven began his personal training career in 2015 after winning a bodybuilding competition and losing 80 pounds himself—an experience that fueled his dedication to helping others transform their lives through fitness. He also spent nearly a decade teaching high school science, blending his passion for education with mentorship.

Originally from Texas, the couple recently relocated to Washington and have embraced the region's year-round outdoor lifestyle. Through GYMGUYZ, the Hiltons aim to deliver personalized, in-home training that fits seamlessly into their clients' lives, helping people stay active, strong, and healthy throughout the year.

"Fitness changed my life, and we're passionate about helping others experience that same transformation," said Steven. "With so many ways to stay active year-round in Washington, we're excited to support our community with training that's personal, empowering, and results-driven."

Customized Fitness Programs for Every Goal

GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio, sports conditioning, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. Training sessions are available to both individuals and groups like couples and families. GYMGUYZ's nationally accredited Certified Personal Trainers are fitness experts that employ various techniques and tools to ensure clients get excellent results. No two workouts are ever the same but are always fun and challenging. GYMGUYZ has no monthly fees like a gym, and the first session is always free.

Currently, GYMGUYZ serves over 1,300 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as in-home and on-site workouts grow in popularity. Due to its success in the consumer market, GYMGUYZ has recently expanded its capabilities outside of in-home workouts, now offering fitness programs at corporations, schools, hospitals, and residential communities including apartment complexes and senior living centers.

For more information on GYMGUYZ in Northwest Washington, please go to https://www.gymguyz.com/ or call (855) 496-4899.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world, bringing the workout directly to clients through convenient, customized, and creative fitness experiences. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver personalized workouts led by expert trainers right to customers' doors. As the #1 in-home personal training concept, GYMGUYZ services thousands of cities internationally across the United States and United Kingdom. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit www.gymguyz.com.

Contact: Anna Florek | Fishman Public Relations | (815) 708-2166 | [email protected]

SOURCE GYMGUYZ