Family-Run GYMGUYZ Suncoast Celebrates Grand Opening on June 18th in Lakewood Ranch

Leading Personal Training Brand Helping Local Families Prioritize Health and Wellness in the Suncoast Reigon

BRADENTON, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is hosting a grand opening celebration in Lakewood Ranch for its Suncoast-area location while continuing to serve clients throughout the Suncoast and surrounding communities. Known for its fleet of iconic bright-red vehicles, GYMGUYZ delivers certified personal trainers, professional-grade equipment, and fully customized workouts directly to clients' homes, offices, residential communities, and outdoor spaces, eliminating the common barriers to fitness like travel time, crowded gyms, and uncertainty about where to start.

Bringing Customized Fitness Directly to Florida Suncoast Residents

Local Bradenton couple Doug and Michelle Hange opened GYMGUYZ Suncoast on Oct. 1, 2025, bringing customized, in-home and on-site fitness training to clients throughout the Bradenton, Sarasota, Riverview and Brandon markets. Inspired by their entrepreneurial mindset and a desire to create a family business for their five children in the community they call home, the couple joined the GYMGUYZ franchise system to make wellness more accessible across the region. Doug now leads the business full-time, while Michelle serves as President of the company, supporting hiring and business strategy as they continue expanding their reach throughout the community. Since launching, the family-run business has experienced strong growth and built a loyal client base across the community, and Doug and Michelle are excited to celebrate this milestone with the neighbors they serve.

"We built this business around the values that matter most to us: faith, family and fitness," said Doug Hange, co-owner of GYMGUYZ Suncoast. "We wanted to create something that not only gave us more time together as a family but also allowed us to make a positive impact in the community. Since opening last fall, we've been incredibly blessed with amazing clients throughout the Suncoast region, and we're excited to continue helping people prioritize their health in a way that's convenient, customized and creative."

To celebrate the business' continued success and officially welcome the community, the Hanges will host a grand opening event on Thursday, June 18 at 5391 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in Sarasota at 4 p.m., in partnership with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, lite healthy bites and community networking opportunities.

In-Home and On-Site Fitness Designed for Every Lifestyle

GYMGUYZ Suncoast offers customized fitness programs for individuals, couples, families, small groups, seniors, youth and teen athletes, and local organizations. Programs can target strength training, cardio, weight loss and toning, sports conditioning, senior fitness, youth training, assisted stretch, and general nutrition guidance. Every session is led by a nationally accredited Certified Personal Trainer and customized around the client's goals, fitness level, schedule, and available space.

Unlike a traditional gym, GYMGUYZ brings the workout directly to the client's home, office, residential community, or outdoor space. Known for the brand's signature red vans, trainers arrive with professional-grade fitness equipment, allowing clients to experience a fully guided personal training session without the commute, crowds, or guesswork of a gym environment.

With its launch, GYMGUYZ Suncoast is giving residents a more convenient and personalized way to build strength, improve mobility, increase energy, and stay consistent with health goals.

For more information on GYMGUYZ Suncoast, please go to https://www.gymguyz.com/suncoast-fl/ or call (941) 299-7514.

About GYMGUYZ:

GYMGUYZ is the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world, bringing the workout directly to clients through convenient, customized, and creative fitness experiences. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver personalized workouts led by expert trainers right to customers' doors. As the #1 in-home personal training concept, GYMGUYZ services thousands of cities internationally across the United States and United Kingdom. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit www.gymguyz.com

Contact: Allie Shust | Fishman Public Relations | (773) 849-3506 | [email protected]

SOURCE GYMGUYZ