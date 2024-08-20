GYMGUYZ Flexes Accelerated Growth, Expanding Footprint Across 155 New Cities

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Announces Rapid Expansion Across the Nation

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for in-home services increases across the globe, GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, announces the addition of 155 new cities since Q1 of 2024, contributing to its overall growth goal of 400 new cities served by 2025.

The new cities span a variety of areas, including Laguna Beach, California; Park Slope, New York; Dallas, Highland Park, Fort Worth, and Aledo, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Trenton, Hunterdon County, and Ulster County, New Jersey; and Annapolis, Maryland.

"We're excited to keep pushing forward, expanding into new cities nationwide," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "Our franchisees are eager to bring transformative workouts to even more communities, making at-home and on-site fitness more accessible across the country."

This news comes on the heels of the brand's announcement to strategically expand its services by launching Assisted Stretch services alongside its existing personal training programs. Amidst such rapid growth, the leading fitness franchise has expanded its team, appointing Ryan Kalinowski as Executive Director of Franchise Development and Tony Palagano as Director of Corporate and Field Operations.

Expansion Goals

Currently, GYMGUYZ operates in over 2,000 cities across three countries and continues to experience rapid growth as in-home and on-site workouts gain popularity.

GYMGUYZ has launched highly-successful new fitness programs outside of in-home workouts, offering B2B fitness programs at corporations, schools, and senior living centers.

The brand has fast become a critical provider in the Corporate Wellness space, developing on-site and at-home fitness programs for some of the world's largest corporations.

New Hires

Ryan Kalinowski's career began at Snap Fitness under Peter Taunton , where he held roles such as Director of Franchise Support and Director of International Operations. With nearly 17 years in health and wellness leadership, Kalinowski also held key positions at Profile by Sanford, Spray-Net Inc., and Accelerated Waste Solutions.

career began at Snap Fitness under , where he held roles such as Director of Franchise Support and Director of International Operations. With nearly 17 years in health and wellness leadership, Kalinowski also held key positions at Profile by Sanford, Spray-Net Inc., and Accelerated Waste Solutions. Tony Palagano is a distinguished leader in sales, marketing, and business development within the foodservice industry. Starting as President/CEO of Palagano Enterprises, he established a portfolio of 17 Burger King locations. He later excelled as a Business Consultant at Playa Bowls and as a Franchise Business Coach at Dryer Vent Wizard International, guiding franchisees to achieve ambitious business goals.

Upcoming Conference

GYMGUYZ is hosting its eighth annual Recharge Convention in Cancun from September 18th to September 20th. Packed with exciting presentations and roundtable discussions aimed at sharing best practices for franchisees, the convention will highlight top performing owners through various awards.

Additionally, it will prominently feature the unveiling of a new proprietary app for operations in the field and an innovative franchisee support system called DRIVE.

"We're eager to witness the growth ahead, and look forward to rolling out advanced technology to our franchisees. Their achievements are what fuels our success," added York. "We're committed to equipping our franchise system with the latest innovations, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to thrive."

About GYMGUYZ:

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises. The fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S., GYMGUYZ is now servicing over 1,300 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Media Contact: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

